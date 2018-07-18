Person taken to hospital after possible drowning in Torbay

A person has been taken to hospital after a report of a drowning in Torbay Wednesday afternoon.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said someone called about a drowning in Whiteways Pond. The Torbay Volunteer Fire Department and St. John's Regional Fire Department confirmed they were also called.

"A couple bystanders said they saw him in the water just a few minutes before we arrived," said Torbay Fire Chief Mike McGrath, adding that he could not confirm the condition of the person taken out of the water.

McGrath said his crews arrived around 3:10 p.m.

Fire Chief Mike McGrath with the Torbay Volunteer Fire Dpt says CPR was being preformed when rescued person was taken from scene. <a href="https://t.co/n9nu72ScuL">pic.twitter.com/n9nu72ScuL</a> —@KatieBreenNL

The cold water rescue team in St. John's arrived and took someone out of the water.

A waiting ambulance took that person to hospital.

The area is known locally to be a popular swimming spot in the warmer summer months.

Ambulance leaving scene of apparent drowning in Torbay <a href="https://t.co/619K5hw33u">pic.twitter.com/619K5hw33u</a> —@KatieBreenNL

