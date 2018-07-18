Skip to Main Content
Person taken to hospital after possible drowning in Torbay
A man was taken to hospital after cold water rescue crews were called to Whiteways Pond Wednesday afternoon.

Fire, police crews on scene with boat in reported water incident

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported drowning in Whiteways Pond in Torbay late Wednesday afternoon. (Katie Breen/CBC)

A person has been taken to hospital after a report of a drowning in Torbay Wednesday afternoon.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said someone called about a drowning in Whiteways Pond. The Torbay Volunteer Fire Department and St. John's Regional Fire Department confirmed they were also called.

"A couple bystanders said they saw him in the water just a few minutes before we arrived," said Torbay Fire Chief Mike McGrath, adding that he could not confirm the condition of the person taken out of the water.

McGrath said his crews arrived around 3:10 p.m.

The cold water rescue team in St. John's arrived and took someone out of the water.

A waiting ambulance took that person to hospital.

The area is known locally to be a popular swimming spot in the warmer summer months.

