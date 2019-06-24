'It stands out like a sore thumb': Owner tracking stolen truck

When Nicholas Brown discovered his truck was missing from his driveway in Whiteway, his first thought wasn't theft.

"I couldn't really believe it at first. That's why I questioned myself. I thought perhaps I left it in my business parking lot. Or perhaps my father had it," Brown said Monday.

"It's unheard of in this area."

Whiteway is a community with fewer than 400 people on the Baccalieu Trail.

Brown discovered his F-150 was missing on Saturday morning when he went to the truck to get his son's stroller.

After he ruled out any other possibilities, Brown went across the road to his business to view surveillance video.

"I hauled up the cameras and, sure enough, you could see my truck hauling out on the road and taking off around 3 o'clock in the morning," Brown said.

The video showed a small grey sedan drive up his road before the truck was stolen.

Brown contacted the RCMP, then did a little digging himself — posting on social media and checking with local businesses that sell gas. Brown knew the thief would need to gas up because the gas light was on the last time he had driven it.

Gas stolen

"A local business one community up from me had surveillance of it. It showed that at 3:20 a.m. they hauled into the gas station — my truck and the other vehicle. He hauled in, on the wrong side of the pump."

Two people were seen trying to gas up before learning the station was closed.

From there, Brown checked with a gas station in Whitbourne.

"Him and the other vehicle pumped fuel there. I think they told me they put $75 worth in my pickup and took off without paying for it," Brown said.

RCMP said the drivers of the truck and vehicle fled the Circle K Irving owing $75 for gas, heading towards Little Harbour.

The Town of Whiteway is a small, picturesque seaside community about an hour outside St. John's. (Facebook/Town of Whiteway)

The next day on Sunday around 3:30 p.m., Brown got a call from a friend who was at the gas station in Torbay, more than an hour away.

"He said, 'Nick, I think I just seen your truck.' He took the licence plate for me and sure enough it matched up with my licence plate," Brown said.

Brown contacted the RCMP, who called the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, which patrols that jurisdiction.

Brown was told the thief fuelled up in Torbay, and again, took off without paying. Police said $120 worth of gas was stolen from the Torbay Irving, and that's the last place the truck was seen.

There haven't been any sightings since.

'One of a kind'

Brown said he hopes others learn from his mistake — don't leave your keys in your vehicle.

"I hope everybody learns a lesson from this because if I walk through my harbour, I'd say 50 per cent of the vehicles have their keys in them," Brown said.

The thieves picked an easily identifiable vehicle — it's a white F-150 with FX4 stickers on the back, with a six-inch lift and black grill. The plate number is CWT 614.

"It stands out like a sore thumb," he said. "It's one of a kind."He hopes he'll get this truck back but wonders what condition it will be in.

Not only is his truck stolen, Brown said, a stroller, children's clothing, tools and batteries were also inside the rig.

"I more want him to get caught than I want to get my truck. He deserves to get caught."

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them as the investigation into the stolen truck, "accomplice vehicle" and gas thefts is ongoing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador