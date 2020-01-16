'Devastating' fire destroys garage and equipment at White Wolf snowmobile club in Labrador City
Eldon Wheaton, club president, says everything inside is likely destroyed
A fire has destroyed a garage and some expensive equipment at the White Wolf snowmobile club in Labrador City.
Club president Eldon Wheaton said that everything was fine when he left the club for his lunch break midday Thursday, but he got a call shortly thereafter.
"I dropped everything, rushed back and when we got back, we couldn't get close," Wheaton said, adding he had no idea what could have started it.
"It must have been burning inside when I left, but there hadn't been anyone in the garage today."
Wheaton said no one was hurt, as there was nobody in or around the garage at the time.
He said that from a distance, he could see that firefighters have the fire knocked down for the most part, and he didn't believe any other structures were at risk.
Wheaton said the club has insurance, and it's their biggest garage. Their best groomer was inside waiting for a new part, along with an employee's pickup truck, and $22,000 worth of new parts that had just arrived.
He said it is all likely destroyed.
"It's devastating."
