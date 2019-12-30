Humidity keeping Newfoundland's ski hills closed

Marble Mountain remains closed due to high humidity limiting the production of manmade snow. The resort will miss its tentative opening date of Jan. 2. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)

Two of Newfoundland's popular ski resorts remain unable to fully open their doors going into the new year.

"Mother Nature just didn't co-operate as well as we needed this year," Richard Wells, sales and marketing manager at Corner Brook's Marble Mountain told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"Although the ground looks like it has a nice, white layer of snow, a lot of hazards are unseen underneath that layer of snow."

Wells said Marble Mountain will miss its tentative opening date of Jan. 2. The amount of manmade snow on the mountain has been limited — as extreme humidity levels have hurt efforts to make snow.

As a result of the mountain remaining closed longer, Marble Mountain's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events have been postponed.

Openings on standby

Wells said Marble Mountain crews have been working hard to try to keep the opening on schedule, but things haven't worked out as they had hoped.

"The outdoor operations crew have been known to work miracles, and they had a tear in their eye this time around saying that they didn't feel that it could safely be done," Wells said.

Wells said the opening of Marble Mountain is on standby, and that there is no tentative opening day as of Monday.

Staff are waiting for a cold freeze or support from Mother Nature to help get the mountain open as soon as possible.

"One snowstorm will bring us back, and we're still very excited for the season," Wells said.

As for White Hills Ski Resort in Clarenville, hills remain closed due to high humidity and other weather factors. Staff are checking weather patterns and are working to open the hill as soon as possible, according to the ski resort's Facebook page.