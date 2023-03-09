Ambulance service owner says he was blindsided by company's removal from Whitbourne

The owner of a private ambulance service in Newfoundland says he was surprised to be told his company's services would no longer be needed in the Whitbourne area, which has been struggling with an extended closure of the emergency room at the William H. Newhook Health Centre.

Wade Smith, owner of Smith's Ambulance Services, says he was told on March 2 by the regional health authority, Eastern Health, that it would no longer by using his company's services. He says he still doesn't know why.

"Right now we don't know why this is happening," said Smith on Thursday, the first time he's spoken about his company's removal. "No one has told us anything, no one and nobody has met with us to try to resolve this."

Health Minister Tom Osborne said earlier this week that his department decided to remove Smith's company after being notified by Eastern Health several times about the regional health authority's concerns with the ambulance service, including in incident in June 2022, when Eastern Health accused the private ambulance service of breaching its contract by not responding to a mutual aid call.

Osborne has not provided details about the incident, but Smith denies the allegation, saying his ambulance service did respond to the call in question, from South River, which is outside the provider's area of normal coverage.

"I got the people here that responded to the call," said Smith, who said he has documentation on the call as well. "I am just floored."

Smith on Thursday denied his company was in breach of contract, and said the problems stem from an earlier incident in February 2022 in which his company was unable to provide service due to inclement weather and a power outage at their station. Smith said his employees were within their rights to refuse unsafe work in those conditions.

In a statement to CBC News on Thursday, Eastern Health said: "Based on recent incidents leading up to the termination of the agreement with Smith's Ambulance, we have lost all confidence in the operator's ability to provide ambulance services to residents in Whitbourne and surrounding areas. We have no plans for reinstatement of the agreement."

Employees's futures uncertain

Monique McGrath, a primary care paramedic, learned through Facebook — while she was in uniform and on call, she says — that she no longer had a job with the service in the region.

She said she and her co-workers are already looking at different career options.

"If the company doesn't get back up on its feet, then I know a lot of us are going to go out of province to work," said McGrath on Thursday. If the situation is not resolved soon, she is looking to move to Nova Scotia for work.

Monique McGrath, a paramedic with Smith's Ambulance Services, says if the company isn't able to get back on its feet, she'll have to look outside the province for work. (Mark Quinn/CBC News)

Osborne said Monday that Eastern Health has been asked to contact neighbouring ambulance service providers to explore job possibilities for Smith's employees.

As it stands, Eastern Health can provide advanced care and primary-care paramedics to the Whitbourne area through different providers, according to Osborne.

McGrath said she hopes she will be able to get back to work in Newfoundland "and start helping the people of our communities again."

