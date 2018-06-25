Two sent to hospital after rollover near Whitbourne

Two people were taken to hospital after a rollover near Whitbourne, N.L., on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the car left the westbound lane of the Trans-Canada and rolled several times, ending up several metres from the highway.

Emergency crews were on scene less than five minutes later. Whitbourne fire Chief Jamie Budden said the two people in the car were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The safety equipment in the car did its job here today, protecting the people inside," said Budden.

Police said the wet driving conditions were a factor in the accident.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador