Whitbourne firefighter remembered as 'a joy' after struggles with PTSD

Whitbourne Mayor Hilda Whelan knew her son was struggling with PTSD, but she didn't think it would get as serious as it did.

Her son, Steven Whelan, more commonly known as Scott, took his own life last month after spending years working as a firefighter for the town's local department.

"I knew he wasn't sleeping, I knew he was having nightmares. He was very, very bothered, he was upset in his mind," Whelan said.

"But he also presented as happy-go-lucky person."

While volunteering with the Whitbourne fire department, Whelan said her son saw multiple accidents, some of them sticking with him more than others.

There are many wounded warriors. - Hilda Whelan

There was one incident in particular, Whelan said, where Scott's bunker gear was destroyed by both human and moose blood due to a bad collision.

It was a vehicle accident involving Scott's neighbour, who happened to be the same age as his daughter, that Whelan believes most affected her son.

"Things started to get a little too close to home for Scott," she said.

Whelan remembers saying, "Scott, you need help."

Volunteer departments suffer

Whelan contends there are a number of reasons why members of smaller fire departments suffer from mental health issues like the one her son faced.

She said because the communities are small, firefighters often know the person they are helping, or the person's family.

Also, there aren't as many resources as some of the larger emergency departments.

"There are many wounded warriors," she said.

The mayor of Whitbourne, Hilda Whelan says her son was a good son and a caring father. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Whelan also referred to the mental health system in the province as "non-existent" and doesn't feel like enough is being done for those with PTSD and others who are facing mental health issues.

"Can you imagine what these people are going through? I keep thinking, is every province like this?"

Remembered as 'a joy to be around'

Whelan said there were over 400 people who attended Scott's funeral. She said the company Scott worked for let the employees have the day off to go to the funeral.

She said he was remembered as being a good son, a loving father and a hard working tradesman.

Scott was 46 when he died. He left behind two daughters.

"Just a joy to be around, he made everyone laugh."

Two weeks prior to Scott's death, Whelan's 52-year-old daughter died of cancer.

PTSD fundraiser

Whelan joined a group of ATV riders in Whitbourne Saturday afternoon for a Wounded Warriors fundraising event to share her story.

Thirteen ATV riders drove from Seal Cove in Conception Bay South to Whitbourne and back to raise money for PTSD.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary partnered with Wounded Warriors, a national mental health charity that supports ill and injured veterans and first responders.

ATV riders went from Seal Cove in Conception Bay South to Whitbourne and back as part of a fundraiser put on the RNC and Wounded Warriors to raise money for PTSD. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The RNC was the first police force in Canada to partner with the organization. Since then, over 50 emergency services and associations have partnered with the group.

"I think we all understand that is just takes one incident to leave somebody damaged," said Alex Brennan, an inspector and 22-year veteran with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

"A lot of people suffer in silence."

Brennan said it has been a great partnership because Wounded Warriors provides the RNC with training opportunities and the police help out with fundraising efforts.

It also is an opportunity to talk about mental health at work. Brennan said it can be tough to explain how you are feeling to coworkers and even loved ones.

But he hopes with improved training opportunities, like the Wounded Warrior program and more communication, emergency responders will get the help they need.

"We are really trying to stay ahead of the curve ball … so our members can be able to function effectively after they have experienced those traumatic events."

Sunday, fallen police officers were honoured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa and the 17th Annual Annual Police and Peace Officers' Memorial was held at Confederation Hill in St. John's.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text) | crisisservicescanada.ca (chat).

In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553).

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), www.kidshelpphone.ca (live chat counselling).

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre.

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them about it, the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention says. Here are some warning signs:

Suicidal thoughts.

Substance abuse.

Purposelessness.

Anxiety.

Feeling trapped.

Hopelessness and helplessness.

Withdrawal.

Anger.

Recklessness.

Mood changes.

