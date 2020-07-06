Man dead in TCH rollover near Long Harbour

A 29-year-old man died after the car he was driving rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway near Long Harbour early Sunday morning.

Whitbourne RCMP say they got a call just after midnight and upon arriving at the scene, saw that the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

While firefighters were able to extricate him, he died at the scene.

A passenger in the car was taken to the medical clinic in Whitbourne and then transferred to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's for what police said are non-life threatening injuries.

Only one car was involved in the incident, police said in a press release.

The highway was closed for several hours, while a collision analyst was on the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was engaged, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador