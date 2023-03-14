Content
Urgent-care clinic no substitute for full-time ER, say Whitbourne protesters

Protesters from the Whitbourne area rented a bus and braved freezing temperatures to make their voices heard. On Tuesday, dozens took to the steps of Confederation Building to demand the restoration of full-time ER services.
The fight for Whitbourne ER comes to St. John's

They took a bus from Whitbourne to St. John’s to make their voices heard. Dozens of people from the Whitbourne area protested in front of Confederation Building against the closure of a local 24-hour Emergency Room, and its replacement with a part-time Urgent Care Clinic.

More than a hundred people from the Whitbourne area rented a bus and braved freezing temperatures to send a message about emergency room services.

"We're not satisfied with urgent care!" yelled protest organizer Andrew Pretty, to roaring cheers from the crowd. "We're not going to stop. We're not going to back down."

A 24/7 emergency room in the community has been shut down since June. In its place, the province has opened an urgent-care clinic, which operates three days a week during business hours.

"When someone's life is at risk, three minutes can be life or death," said protester Elaine Thorne of Markland. "And if you can't get in there before four, you're pretty much screwed."

