Urgent-care clinic no substitute for full-time ER, say Whitbourne protesters
Protesters from the Whitbourne area rented a bus and braved freezing temperatures to make their voices heard. On Tuesday, dozens took to the steps of Confederation Building to demand the restoration of full-time ER services.
More than a hundred people from the Whitbourne area rented a bus and braved freezing temperatures to send a message about emergency room services.
"We're not satisfied with urgent care!" yelled protest organizer Andrew Pretty, to roaring cheers from the crowd. "We're not going to stop. We're not going to back down."
A 24/7 emergency room in the community has been shut down since June. In its place, the province has opened an urgent-care clinic, which operates three days a week during business hours.
"When someone's life is at risk, three minutes can be life or death," said protester Elaine Thorne of Markland. "And if you can't get in there before four, you're pretty much screwed."
