Whiskey confiscated by RCMP as it arrives in Natuashish

Police received a tip the alcohol was arriving in the Labrador community where alcohol is banned.

RCMP seized 22 bottles of alcohol after it arrived in Natuashish on Wednesday morning. (RCMP)

Police intercepted a small shipment of alcohol arriving on Wednesday in Natuashish, a Labrador community that has had a ban on booze for a decade.

The RCMP say they received a tip the alcohol would be arriving in the morning via the vessel, the Northern Ranger.

The tip came from a crew member of the boat.

After the ship docked, police were directed to an unclaimed piece of luggage and discovered 22 flasks of Royal Reserve Rye Whiskey inside, police said in a media release Wednesday afternoon.

The alcohol was seized and poured out, according to the police.

Natuashish adopted a bylaw banning alcohol 10 years ago, however as recently as last year local leaders said there is still a lot of bootlegging happening in the community.

A statement from the RCMP urged people to contact them if they have information about alcohol arriving in the Labrador community. 

