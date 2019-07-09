Where's Waldo? Try looking in Twillingate

He wears a red and white striped shirt, matching stocking hat, blue pants, and thick-rimmed glasses.



And you've likely spent hours looking for Waldo in the popular book series Where's Waldo?

A street artist is reviving the figure in rural Newfoundland with a life-sized, woolen Waldo hidden somewhere along the tickle of Twillingate.

One of Waldo's latest sightings is at the Stage Head Pub in Twillingate. Elliott says it's great that businesses are on board to share her art. (Submitted by Nina Elliott)

It's the latest project for Nina Elliott, known professionally as the Rock Vandal.

Elliott crocheted Waldo back in April. She said she's happy everyone wants to see where he'll be posted up next.

"I'm especially excited that the businesses want to get on board because that means I'm getting some great spots."

And that means more visibility for her public art.

Waldo is spotted at the construction site for the new coast guard building in Twillingate. Elliott says she moves her project once a week, creating a stir in the community. (Submitted by Nina Elliott)

"Before I used fences or abandoned buildings or telephone poles. And now, I got a spot on the pub — which is as high traffic as it gets."

Waldo has been spotted all over the Twillingate, including the local hostel and the new coast guard building under construction. He's even travelled to Ontario.

Waldo caught some eyes in Hamilton this spring when Elliott posted him in the downtown area. (Submitted by Nina Elliott)

Crochet challenge

For most of her projects, Elliott was knitting.

This year, she challenged herself to learn to crochet, allowing for her to make projects bigger in a faster time.

And this project is bringing her the biggest reaction.

"Typically, I make something, I put it in one spot, I leave it there and I move on to the next project. With this one, I'm really able to draw more and more fun out of it."

And it's something she knows makes people feel good.

"What's cool about Waldo, he introduces the idea of success. You feel accomplishment when you find Waldo."

Yarn-bombing since 2015, this is the first year Elliott has crocheted her project. She's been able to make bigger projects in a shorter time. (Submitted by Nina Elliott)

Elliott has plans for other scavenger hunt projects, but with a different theme.

"It definitely fun to stumble across a piece of art that you don't expect."

In the meantime, Waldo will be on the move once a week in Twillingate this summer, keeping people guessing where he'll pop up next.

Waldo is spotted here going through security at the Gander Airport. (Submitted by Nina Elliott)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador