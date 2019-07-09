Where's Waldo? Try looking in Twillingate
Wool Waldo is moved once a week to various places around town
He wears a red and white striped shirt, matching stocking hat, blue pants, and thick-rimmed glasses.
And you've likely spent hours looking for Waldo in the popular book series Where's Waldo?
A street artist is reviving the figure in rural Newfoundland with a life-sized, woolen Waldo hidden somewhere along the tickle of Twillingate.
It's the latest project for Nina Elliott, known professionally as the Rock Vandal.
Elliott crocheted Waldo back in April. She said she's happy everyone wants to see where he'll be posted up next.
"I'm especially excited that the businesses want to get on board because that means I'm getting some great spots."
And that means more visibility for her public art.
"Before I used fences or abandoned buildings or telephone poles. And now, I got a spot on the pub — which is as high traffic as it gets."
Waldo has been spotted all over the Twillingate, including the local hostel and the new coast guard building under construction. He's even travelled to Ontario.
Crochet challenge
For most of her projects, Elliott was knitting.
This year, she challenged herself to learn to crochet, allowing for her to make projects bigger in a faster time.
And this project is bringing her the biggest reaction.
"Typically, I make something, I put it in one spot, I leave it there and I move on to the next project. With this one, I'm really able to draw more and more fun out of it."
And it's something she knows makes people feel good.
"What's cool about Waldo, he introduces the idea of success. You feel accomplishment when you find Waldo."
Elliott has plans for other scavenger hunt projects, but with a different theme.
"It definitely fun to stumble across a piece of art that you don't expect."
In the meantime, Waldo will be on the move once a week in Twillingate this summer, keeping people guessing where he'll pop up next.
