That's how they roll: Wheels for Wishes kicks off 4th annual fundraiser

Kylie Matthews is the recipient of Wheels for Wishes fourth annual guide dog fundraiser. She said the support at Saturday's event was amazing. (Sarah Antle/CBC)

Hundreds of automobile enthusiasts gathered in St. John's on Saturday for Wheels for Wishes, showing off their vintage, unique and rare cars and raising money to give guide dogs to the visually impaired.

The event, in collaboration with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), had games, food vendors, raffle tickets, and hundreds of cars lining parking lots just off Kelsey Drive.

This year's recipient is 19-year-old Kylie Matthews from Massey Drive.

"I'm speechless," she said. "The amount of people that came out today.… Newfoundlanders are just so generous and to see all these people out here and donating what they can for a guide dog for me, it's amazing. It's inspiring."

"These people volunteer their time just to change people's lives, change the lives of visually impaired people."

Leon House is the founder of Wheels for Wishes and he said the program started as a method to give back to the community.

On Saturday, he said that there were over 400 cars at the event, some dating back to the 1930s.

But, events like these also speak to the people who volunteer their time and vehicles.

"We come out, we empower the automotive community to basically raise $50,000 and change the life of a kid in Newfoundland and Labrador," House explained.

"It can be anyone of us at any point in time that needs help. You know, you have to give love to get love."

'We can't thank them enough'

Duane Morgan is the regional vice-president with CNIB for Atlantic Canada and he said that Kylie will be matched with a guide dog as soon as the right match is available.

He said that CNIB also provides support throughout the life of the match.

Duane Morgan is the regional vice-president with CNIB for Atlantic Canada. He said Wheels for Wishes goes above and beyond to cover the costs of guide dogs. (Sarah Antle/CBC)

"So, while a guide dog is working with a person, we will help support in vet bills plus food monthly for the dog," he said.

With all the costs combined, Morgan said they estimate a $50,000 price tag.

"Wheels for Wishes exceeds that every year and we can't thank them enough," Morgan said.

Anyone can support

People of all ages were at the event, and some kids wanted to get in on the volunteering.

Rachael Comerford was helping her grandmother's friends sell tickets at the event. She said it felt good to be there with so many people to "[sell] tickets for Wheels for Wishes."

Tulks Tire and Towing has been attending the Wheels for Wishes fundraiser since it started four years ago. (Sarah Antle/CBC)

Tulk's Tire and Towing, a company in Mount Pearl, has been supporting Wheels for Wishes since it started four years ago.

Every year, they bring a couple of trucks — and this year, a Smart Car — and let kids honk the horns and learn about the vehicles.

Owner Karen Tulk said she is "thankful we can help out and do what we can to give a child, you know, something that they need."

Tire technician Daniel Searle said the event is really for the community.

"You know, it's just when somebody's in need, Newfoundland helps them."

