'Princess on board': Flatrock family says thanks for wheelchair van

Jess Stamp-Hillier has Rett syndrome, a rare brain disorder that requires her to use a wheelchair. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Stamp-Hillier family is giving back to friends, family and fundraisers who helped them buy a wheelchair accessible van they say will allow their 11-year-old daughter to be included in more activities with her three siblings.

Parents Juantia Stamp-Hillier and Justin Hillier threw a party Monday in Flatrock to thank everyone who helped raise $67,000 to purchase the van.

"We just want to show appreciation to everyone who made this happen for Jess and our family. The kindness of people who donated not only monetarily but their time to make this a reality for us," said Hillier.

"This is what a community does when they decide to get together and do something."

Rare disorder

Jess Stamp-Hillier has a rare brain disorder called Rett syndrome and uses a wheelchair to get around. For years, the family wanted to buy an accessible van, but the steep price tag stopped them.

Justin HIllier and Juanita Stamp-Hillier say the new van will change their lives. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"We used to have to lift Jess in the van," said Hillier.

"That was 140 pounds of weight every time that you had to put her in there, so this is gonna be good for her and us."

Major effort

The fundraising didn't happen quickly and it wouldn't have been possible without the help of the community, Juanita Stamp-Hillier said.

"We started fundraising last July," she said.

The Stamp-Hilliers invited friends and fundraisers to celebrate with them at a thank-you event held in the Flatrock Community Centre. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"We've had everything from little kids in the community doing lemonade stands, to people having birthday parties and donating their birthday money to Jess."

On top of that, Shanneyganock front-man Chris Andrews put a bounty on his trademark bushy beard. He shaved it off in January after the family met their goal.

"So we had a concert for Jess, we had a softball tournament, we had a little bit of everything," Stamp-Hillier said.

Always part of the family

The mom of four said the family's new van will help get Jess involved in more activities.

"There's always hockey, there's always basketball, something that we're bringing Jess to. We can try and include her in everything, and we do include her in everything," she said.

This van includes an accessible automatic ramp, seen here, which saves anyone from having to lift a person in a wheelchair into the vehicle manually. (Ted Dillon)

It's not just the automatic ramp that makes the new van special. On the rear passenger side door, a pink sticker reads: "Princess on board. Please allow three feet for entry."

