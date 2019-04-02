Homeowners should still vote for affordable housing, says former St. John's councillor

Even if you can comfortably afford housing, you have a stake in whether others in your community can do the same.

The next St. John's city council will face big choices between allowing denser housing in urban areas, or sprawling subdivisions that cost more to service. And the consequences of those decisions could show up on your property tax bill.

CBC teamed up with Happy City St. John's to explore key issues in the city's municipal election, in a series we're calling "What's Your Issue?"

And a major issue in the city is affordable housing.

Hope Jamieson is the provincial project manager for Community Housing Transformation Centre, a national affordable housing advocacy organization. She's also a former St. John's City Councillor who led the city's affordable housing strategy.

In this video, Jamieson explains how NIMBYism raises the cost of housing for everyone, and why the next city council needs to push back.

