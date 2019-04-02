Why taxes should be top of mind in the St. John's municipal election

Property taxes. They're a pain to pay, but we all use the services they pay for.

But more than that, urban planner Justin Lee says taxes are a reflection of a city's values. And that's why he thinks taxation should be a front-and-centre issue in the St. John's municipal election.

CBC worked with Happy City, a civic issues non-profit, to explore some of those ideas, in a series we're calling What's Your Issue?

In part one, Justin Lee takes on taxation, and offers some questions you could pose to any candidates who come knocking at your door.

