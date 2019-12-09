What warms your heart during the holidays?

Giving a gift, time with family, making a special meal — what warms your heart at the holidays?

Supporting a food bank in your community will warm more than one heart, and CBC Warm Hearts is raising funds for your local food bank, all December long. You can donate to the cause here.

On Thursday, from 12 to 7 p.m., volunteers will collect donations in support of the Community Food Sharing Association for CBC's Feed NL Day.

The Community Food Sharing Association distributes to food banks across the province year-round to help keep pantries stocked for people in need.

Last year, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians raised more than $136,000 through the CBC Feed NL campaign.

CBC's Zach Goudie hit the streets during the St. John's Christmas parade last month — armed with hot chocolate — to find out what warms people's hearts at the holidays.

