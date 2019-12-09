Skip to Main Content
What warms your heart during the holidays?
Nfld. & Labrador

Giving a gift, time with family, making a special meal — what warms your heart at the holidays? CBC Warm Hearts is raising funds for your local food bank, all December long.

Zach Goudie hit the streets to find out before Feed NL Day on Dec. 12

CBC's Zach Goudie warmed up some of the folks at the downtown St. John's Christmas parade last month with hot chocolate, and asked them what warmed their hearts. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Supporting a food bank in your community will warm more than one heart, and CBC Warm Hearts is raising funds for your local food bank, all December long. You can donate to the cause here.

On Thursday, from 12 to 7 p.m., volunteers will collect donations in support of the Community Food Sharing Association for CBC's Feed NL Day.

The Community Food Sharing Association distributes to food banks across the province year-round to help keep pantries stocked for people in need.

Last year, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians raised more than $136,000 through the CBC Feed NL campaign.

CBC's Zach Goudie hit the streets during the St. John's Christmas parade last month — armed with hot chocolate — to find out what warms people's hearts at the holidays.

With files from Zach Goudie and Mark Cumby

