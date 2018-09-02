N.L. dairy farmers keeping close eye on NAFTA talks

Dairy farms across the province and the country are feeling the tension during the NAFTA trade talks in Washington this week. (CBC)

As Canada and the United States continued heated negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement on Friday, a dairy farmer in Newfoundland and Labrador was paying close attention.

Crosbie Williams, a farmer from the Goulds area of St. John's and the vice-chair of Dairy Farmers Newfoundland and Labrador, says that the trade talks have been unsettling for those in Canada's dairy industry.

He runs one of 28 dairy farms on the island.

"A lot of the farmers in our province, and indeed across the country, are extremely nervous over what's going to come out of these trade talks," Williams told CBC Radio's On The Go.

The United States is taking aim at Canada's supply management system for the dairy industry.

Right now, Canada has strict production quotas in order to avoid overproduction while the the U.S. has a chronic oversupply problem. President Donald Trump wants American farmers to be able to export more of that extra milk to Canada.

"We can't really take another hit into our market," Williams said. "It's going to be extremely hard, detrimental financially. There's going to be a huge financial smack to all our farmers. Not just in this province but the entire country."

The art of the deal

Earle McCurdy, former leader of the NDP and former president of the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union, has also been keeping a close watch on the fraught negotiations. He's been part of many private and public negotiations throughout his career, and has firm ideas on how they ought to be done.

With matters like NAFTA, which are complicated and wind up being big public policy issues, McCurdy said it's essential for negotiators to have a clear idea of the outcomes they're looking for.

And they have to be ready to compromise in order to achieve those outcomes, he told CBC's On the Go.

"You can't just say, 'Here's what we want,' write a letter to Santa and it all comes to pass," he said.

Negotiators should figure out exactly where the other parties are coming from and see if there is wiggle room in their own positions to accommodate the other party's objectives, he said. And with a clear idea of their own objectives, negotiators won't wiggle too far, he said.

"You're in a weak position if you're not prepared to walk away if need be, if the fundamental objectives aren't there," he said.

They also need to be honest, both with themselves and with the public, he said.

"Don't pretend your choices are rosier than what they are," he said.

Public engagement is also an important part of leading successful negotiations, he said.

While negotiations about things like NAFTA are always going to involve far more detail than can be reasonably discussed in public, McCurdy said this round of negotiations could be particularly difficult.

"The waters are muddied by having such an unpredictable player there as current president of the United States," he said. "You just don't know from one day to the next."

With files from Zach Goudie

