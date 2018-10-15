A lifelong Star Trek fan on the power of collections and conversations

Darren Hann loves to get into conversations about Star Trek.

"I like going out somewhere and [people] say, 'Did you ever watch a show called Star Trek?' and I say, 'Yeah, just a little bit," says Hann.

The original Star Trek television series went to air a year after Hann was born, and Hann says he has been a lifelong fan.

"[Star Trek creator] Gene Roddenberry's philosophy is that everybody is equal, everybody is accepted, and everybody is normal, no matter what you're into or what you do."

These Star Trek action figures are part of Hann's collection. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Bubblegum to Happy Meals

Hann's interest in the series has led him to amass a collection of several hundred pieces of Star Trek memorabilia, from the original television series through the several followup television series and films.

Hann's collection ranges from action figures to original Star Trek-themed Happy Meal bags from McDonald's to trading cards with bubble gum.

"I don't think the gum is good anymore but you're welcome to give it a try," he says.

Hann enjoys collecting some offbeat Star Trek memorabilia. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Conversation pieces

Hann displays it all in a room in his house, and he enjoys showing his collection to visitors.

"People will come into my room and say, 'Oh my God, you've got that. Where did you get that?' And that starts a whole conversation about Star Trek and collecting.

"It brings you a little bit closer to the show."

