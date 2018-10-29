Want a makeover that includes bloody eyeballs and gaping wounds?

Jamie Stamp's skills are in high demand this time of year, as she transforms ordinary citizens into the scary undead.

"I've had a lot of people say to me that they think I have found my calling. This is something that I'm meant to do," says Jamie Stamp of her special effects makeup service, Geek N Gore.

Stamp is also a go-to person for local low-budget film shoots.

Stamp uses some ordinary material to create some extraordinarily creepy effects. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Ordinary materials, creepy results

Stamp uses some ordinary material to create some extraordinarily creepy effects.

She uses layers of liquid latex, tissue paper, cotton balls and chicken bones to carefully build up fake wounds.

Water-based face paints and fake blood complete the looks.

Eventually, Stamp would like to work in special effects on bigger-budget films, but until then, October is her busiest month for creating bloody eyeballs and gaping chest wounds.

"Forget Christmas, forget summer — all I can think about is Halloween."

With files from Mark Cumby

