Whales will come, but will tourists? Uncertainty in N.L. tourism business grows

The whales will make their way to Newfoundland and Labrador waters this summer, that is certain. What's unknown at this point, because of the coronavirus pandemic, is if tourists will be here to see them breach and flap their tails.

So, if you're in the business of taking visitors whale watching, this is a stressful period. Shawna Prince and her husband Kris own Sea of Whales tour company in Trinity.

"There's so many unanswered questions and I'm someone who's a planner. I like to have a plan. I like to know where I'm going," said Prince.

Right now they're not going anywhere near the ocean in Newfoundland. The Princes are in Alberta. They travel there every winter to work; Kris as a welder and Shawna as a teacher.

While they're living on the other side of the country, they still tune in for the daily medical briefings here in Newfoundland and Labrador to see how the disease is progressing.

Their plan is to drive back in early May. That's a month when the whale watching business is unpredictable at the best of times depending on whales and icebergs, so Shawna Prince isn't sure what their business losses will be for that period.

Shawna and Kris Prince operate Sea of Whales whale watching tours in Trinity, Newfoundland. The couple works in Alberta during the winter and returns to N.L. every season to cater to tourists. (Paul Dolk/Submitted)

She does know now that efforts to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 have completely flattened their June profits.

"We do have a lot of cancellations. We're seeing a lot of cancellations from travel groups, so nobody traveling on buses altogether and things like that," said Prince.

Tourists who've booked for July and August are, so far, holding out hope, according to Prince.

But she worries about the situation long term. Provincial Health Minister John Haggie has said that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will be experiencing this virus for the next 18 months to two years.

"Even if they were to relax travel, I mean, will people feel safe enough to travel? There's going to be fear and there's going to be anxiety with respect to those kinds of things and travel for fun," said Prince.

Like Sea of Whales, most of the businesses in Trinity, rely on tourism dollars. Prince said the group of owners in the community have been discussing the situation and supporting each other online.

"I think there's a lot of fear. We worry about our employees for sure. And so, if we're not able to open, what happens to them?" said Prince.

"It's really difficult to think that we may not be able to operate at all this season and, well, maybe not next year either."

Whales and icebergs normally draw thousands of tourists to Newfoundland and Labrador. There is growing uncertainty about how tourism will proceed this year amid the coronavirus. (Kris Prince/Submitted)

Their love of whales is what brought Prince and her husband together and what led them to start a whale watching business together.

Even if tourists don't come this season, Prince, who is an environmental scientist, said they'll continue their work on the water tracking whales, photographing their tails and collecting audio of whale communication for Memorial University.

She admits that getting back to nature in a quieter way might actually be a blessing in all of this uncertainty.

"I have no idea what's happening or when it's happening and maybe that's a life lesson learned right there, that I need to roll more with the punches, I guess."

