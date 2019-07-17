Whale tangled in fishing gear near St. John's harbour

A rescue crew was heading out Wednesday to free a whale tangled in fishing gear just outside St. John's harbour.

The humpback whale was spotted early Wednesday morning, and is being tracked by the vessel Cape Charles.

A small rescue boat and a Zodiac just headed out. Here’s the view from Signal Hill. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/yO62IO4LVX">pic.twitter.com/yO62IO4LVX</a> —@ryancookeNL

The whale is heading in the direction of Cape Spear.

Three rescuers are en route to the whale, and a Canadian Coast Guard boat will help with the rescue.

A whale rescue crew heading out to try and free a tangled humpback whale near the St. John's harbour. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Freeing a tangled whale is difficult work, and can take hours.

Last week, the Whale Release and Strandings Group freed their first entangled whale of the season near Cape Race

This humpback was caught in three sets of fishing gear near Cape Race earlier this month. (Submitted by Wayne Ledwell)

