Where in the world is the whale? Researchers hope tagged whale keeps transmitting
Whale tagging experiment continues long after batteries were thought to have died
A whale researcher in Newfoundland is excitedly watching the movements of one humpback whale headed north, thanks to data from a tagging experiment he thought had ended months ago.
Back in July, Department of Fisheries and Oceans researcher Jack Lawson and two of his colleagues from Winnipeg placed satellite tags on four humpbacks and two fin whales around the Avalon Peninsula. The researchers wanted to find out if the whales ventured into Arctic waters.
"We're starting to see species in the Arctic that we're not used to," said Lawson.
"For instance, killer whales have started to be more abundant, seen more commonly there, and the thinking is, well maybe these whales are coming from Newfoundland and Labrador."
The transmitters revealed that the whales hung around the Avalon for a month or so before moving to the north coast of Newfoundland in August and September.
Lawson said the whales stayed in Newfoundland waters until around Christmas time, which is when the researchers stopped receiving information from the transmitters on the humpbacks.
They assumed the batteries on the transmitters had simply worn out. Still, the researchers were pleased with the findings.
"We saw that these animals, instead of going to the Arctic or south, they hung around for the longest time around Newfoundland and that's new because nobody's ever tagged whales around Newfoundland and Labrador before," said Lawson.
"So that was exciting information."
A whale of a surprise
And then, the unexpected happened.
In February, researchers saw that one of the humpback whale tags unexpectedly began to transmit again.
"We downloaded the data and lo and behold, this animal was in Haiti," said Lawson. The tagged whale lingered in the tropical waters for the months of February and March and moved to the east coast of Brazil before heading north along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.
Lawson said the whale is moving slowly and has chosen an offshore route. Those factors are good news for the humpback population because they indicate the whale is travelling with a young calf.
"She's taking it back into our waters but way offshore, so she'd be away from killer whales and maybe away from other other predators," said Lawson.
As of the most recent locator, the whale and her calf are still travelling along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, almost straight out from the coast of St. Anthony.
Researchers hope the transmitter batteries hold out long enough to see if the pair makes a left toward Newfoundland waters.
In the meantime, they'll be analysing the data from all of the transmitters to gain new insight about diving depths of humpbacks and fin whales and the frequency of their dives.
Researchers plan to follow the movements of more whales this summer. This time they'll place satellite tags on ten animals.
"We'll try and make [the batteries] last longer by having them 'ping' less," said Lawson.
As the whale watching season approaches, Lawson encourages people out on the water to take photos and send them to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Those visuals can help researchers identify individual whales and build the information in whale catalogues. Photos can be sent to Lawson at telljack@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.
Researchers believe the current humpback whale population in Atlantic Canada to be about 10,293 animals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.