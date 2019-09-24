ATVs destroying Labrador wetlands, says hunting and fishing group

All-terrain vehicle tracks fan out across a boggy area off of Corte Real Road in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, trampling a fragile wetland area that will take years to rehabilitate, says the Labrador Hunting and Fishing Association.

"It looks like a playground for ATVs, and it shouldn't," says association vice-president Hollis Yetman.

Yetman says people are travelling to their cabins in the area, and it's a free-for-all driving through the wetlands, which host a variety of waterfowl species and unique vegetation.

"The ATVs are spreading out to try to find a piece of dry ground to drive on and they're leaving tracks and ruts in the sensitive wetlands," he told CBC's Labrador Morning.

"We don't want people to think that it's OK to tear up wetlands, and destroy the wetlands for a long time to come."

Only trails approved by the province can be used, Yetman says, and there's a process for preparing and registering a trail that follows provincial guidelines.

"I can appreciate that people want to get to their cottages and their cabins. If I had one down there, I'd be the same, but we can't continue at this pace to tear up this wetland," Yetman said, showing aerial photographs that depict ruts that have left scars all over the bog.

This aerial photo shows the damage cause by ATVs driving across sensitive wetlands in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted )

ATV regulations

In a statement, the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources says it hasn't received any complaints about illegal ATV use in wetland areas in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area and conservation officers continue to maintain a presence in the area.

The department says ATV use is regulated by the province's Motorized Snow Vehicles and All-Terrain Vehicles Regulations, and the penalty for violating those regulations can be a $650 fine for a first offence and $1,300 for subsequent violations.

"Anyone witnessing all-terrain vehicles operating in restricted or sensitive areas are encouraged to contact their local police detachment or the Northwest River forestry and wildlife district office," says the statement.

In 2004, the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay signed a municipal stewardship agreement with the provincial government to protect and conserve wetland areas within the municipality.

The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources says there are penalties for violating ATV regulations for restricted and sensitive areas. (John Gaudi/CBC )

A town spokesperson says although the province has jurisdiction over wetland areas, its two community constables do have the authority to issue tickets under the provincial act for ATV operators within the municipality.

More enforcement needed

Yetman, who used to work for the department of Forestry Resources, says more enforcement is needed in Labrador.

He says enforcement is limited from both the town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay and he can't understand why more provincial wildlife enforcement field officers aren't on hand when the migratory bird hunt is still open, and moose hunting and trapping season are just around the corner.

The department says there are 20 enforcement officers — 13 conservation forestry officers and seven fishery and wildlife officers — in Labrador who are able to carry out field patrols and enforce ATV regulations, adding it's recruiting for five vacant enforcement positions.

Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees president Jerry Earle says more enforcement workers are needed. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Meanwhile, the union representing enforcement officers says there is a significant lack of resources in Labrador — including at offices in L'Anse au Loup and Labrador West — and says officers aren't able to do an adequate job.

"When you look at the geographical mass of Labrador, that is physically impossible for a small number of officers to do," said Jerry Earle, president Jerry Earle of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Private and Public Employees.

"We've also been told there's been a number of positions have not been posted appropriately for long periods of time, and there's been no effort to fill those positions, " he said, adding it's demoralizing for officers.

"Sometimes people look at them as not doing their job but the problem is they're trying to do the job of many, and it's just not physically possible when you have less than the full complement of officers attempting to do that work," said Earle.

Recruitment

Earle says the solution is to recruit officers from Labrador who are familiar with the land and culture, and who will be more likely to stay in the positions, adding that the union will be bringing the issue of a shortage of officers to government once again.

"This has to be addressed. We cannot continue to put it off. It's not going to get any better by doing that; what you're seeing now will actually get worse," he said.

Yetman says people have to know they can't keep driving their ATVs across the wetland area, which will take years to rehabilitate. (Submitted )

Yetman says it's time to get more boots on the ground to enforce provincial regulations.

"If not, this bog wetland area is going to continue to deteriorate with the amount of traffic, and we won't see this area the way it used to be in a pristine state for years and years to come."

