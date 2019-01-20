Wet and wild weather on the way for nearly all of N.L.

A mixed bag of wet and stormy weather is set to hit most of Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday evening and continue into Monday with heavy winds, snow and rain.

Tabea Fiechter, a meteorologist at Environment Canada's Gander weather office, says a "fairly substantial storm" will move up the eastern seaboard Sunday evening, approaching Newfoundland Sunday night.

The first effects will be very strong winds for parts of the island..

"We have Wreckhouse warnings out, wind warnings out all along the south coast, east of the Avalon and the northeast coast. That goes all the way into tomorrow," said Fiechter.

She said those winds will gust up to 160 km/h in the Wreckhouse area and on the west coast overnight into Monday.

"Along with that we also have snow moving in, so that's going to blow around pretty good. We have blowing snow advisories out for western portions of the island," Fiechter said.

Snow and quite a bit of wind is also forecast on the Northern Peninsula overnight.

'Rain on top of snow'

The winter storm will change into rain Monday morning, Fiechter said, bringing heavy rain for the west and south coasts and the Burin Peninsula.

"The highest amounts are going to be from Port aux Basques to the Connaigre Peninsula. We're looking at total amounts up to 80 mm of rain on top of snow," she said.

"So we're also looking at a lot of melting, temperatures are going to go up and with all that wind, there's probably going to be some localized flooding and potentially landslides."

This comes just a year after major flooding hit parts of the west coast, many of which are still in need of repair.

Most of the province is under weather warnings for Sunday into Monday, including rainfall, wind, blizzard and extreme cold warnings. (Environment Canada)

Fiechter said the wind will reach gusts of up to 100 km/h through Monday afternoon, before tapering off on the island later in the day.

Meanwhile, she said Labrador is expecting snow along the Straits Sunday evening, before moving into most of Labrador overnight.

"We're looking at fairly substantial snowfall amounts, so we have totals of 50 cm in the southeast, quite a bit of wind," she said.

Fiechter said cold temperatures around much of the province helped make for a particularly powerful storm.

"I think what's making this one a little unusual is the fact that we had those extreme colds everywhere so that's what's really helping with some of these snowfall amounts, and how much the snow's going to blow around," she said.

"The temperatures really affect what kind of snow we're going to get."