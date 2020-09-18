Up to 150 mm of rain on the way for parts of central, eastern Newfoundland

Rainfall warnings are in place over all of eastern and parts of central Newfoundland, as incoming wet weather could see as much as 150 millimetres of rain in some areas, making travel hazardous.

Environment Canada's warnings stretch from Grand Falls-Windsor to the entire Avalon Peninsula, as a band of tropical moisture moves in Friday afternoon.

The bulk of the rain is expected to fall late Friday afternoon and overnight, and last through Saturday morning.

"In the east is where it's gonna be a wet one today, for sure," said Rodney Barney, a meteorologist with Environment Canada's weather office in Gander, calling the expected rain "quite intense."

Major rainfall expected for parts of eastern Newfoundland tonight and Saturday. Flooding and water pooling on roads may occur over some areas.

The hardest hit areas are expected to be from the western Avalon peninsula through to the Clarenville region, along with the Bonavista and Connaigre Peninsulas, which could see up to 150 millimetres in local areas.

"That's a lot of rain to fall in a short period of time," said Barney.

"The potential is there for some low-lying flooding."

Barney said in those conditions, road washouts could also occur, and Environment Canada has termed travel to be "very hazardous."

The St. John's area won't see as intense rainfall, but is still in for a soaking.

"The heavy rain for us, is going to move in this evening, after supper it looks like at this point," said CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler.

"Between then and essentially Saturday morning, we could pick up upwards of 80 millimetres of rain."

The rainfall amounts taper off through Grand Falls-Windsor, where up to 50 millimetres is expected, and here are no warnings for western Newfoundland, the Northern Peninsula, or Labrador.

Hurricane Teddy

Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy, currently a Category 4 storm, is gathering steam off Bermuda and tracking northward.

"It is something we definitely need to watch," said Brauweiler, adding Newfoundland and Labrador shouldn't see any effects until some point next week.

"At this point it's looking like it will be impact certainly more intense for the Maritime provinces, but we will certainly see some rain and some wind with this one as well."

2020 has been a "very active" hurricane season, said Brauweiler. The naming system for hurricanes begins each season with 21 possible names for storms, of which Teddy is number 20. If there are more hurricanes after the 21st, the naming system then switches to the Greek alphabet.

