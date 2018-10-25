Corner Brook's WestSex clinic just what the doctor ordered

Dr. Jamie McKeen and Dr. Jeanette Madsen noticed two things when they started working in Corner Brook — not only was there no sexual health clinic, there was no walk-in clinic either.

So the two residents in family medicine decided to do something about it and combine the two to create WestSex, the Western Sexual Health Clinic.

"We kind of ran with it and it snowballed and now we've opened this WestSex clinic, and we're really, really excited about it," said McKeen.

The clinic began operating Oct. 9 with one main goal — to provide confidential, non-judgmental sexual health services to people of all genders, orientations, ages and backgrounds in a comfortable environment.

We're comfortable having these conversations with people. - Dr. Jamie Madsen

"Almost 13 per cent of the population in Newfoundland actually doesn't have a family doctor," said Madsen.

That means people in the area needing a Pap test, or screening for a sexually transmitted infection, have to go to the hospital waiting room. And Madsen said even people with a family doctor may be a little uncomfortable asking for certain types of care.

"We're comfortable having these conversations with people, and we know that for some people there is a little bit of a stigma. There's a little bit of a taboo around having these conversations and we want to be addressing any of these concerns."

Some of the services the WestSex clinic will provide include birth control counselling, Pap and sexually transmitted infection tests, pregnancy testing and options counselling, and general sexual health information.

Visits are covered by MCP, and the clinic is open on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Veitch Wellness Centre on O'Connell Drive, drop-in or by appointment.

