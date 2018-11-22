WestJet cancels direct flight from St. John's to Dublin

There will be one less direct flight to Europe from St. John's in the summer of 2019.

WestJet announced Thursday that its direct service from St. John's to Dublin is ending.

"We understand this is disappointing news for the community and Newfoundland and Labrador overall and we are sorry we are unable to continue this flying in 2019," a spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

"This decision was not taken lightly."

The route to Ireland was not performing to the airline's expectations, the spokesperson said, and will therefore be discontinued.

WestJet is in the process of contacting anyone who booked a flight on the St. John's-Dublin route to inform them of the itinerary change through the Halifax route.

The Halifax-Dublin direct service will continue in 2019, WestJet said.

