Stranded mid-journey by WestJet in Toronto, this Newfoundlander is driving home for Christmas

David Bradbury of Conception Bay South had his flight home to Newfoundland cancelled by WestJet just days before Christmas. He's chosen to rent a vehicle and drive over 3,000 km to make it home in time for the holidays. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

As travellers trapped in Toronto fight a losing battle against WestJet in hopes they'll be able to return to Newfoundland and Labrador before Christmas, others have taken it into their own hands.

Flights from Toronto to St. John's were cancelled on Sunday, leaving hundreds of travellers in a holding pattern searching for answers from WestJet. Many have been told the earliest they'll be able to leave Toronto is on Boxing Day.

In a statement to CBC News, WestJet says hundreds of flights have been cancelled this week due to severe winter weather impacting its operations out of western Canada. It says it is "extremely limited" in what flights are available to guests requiring reaccommodation.

"We are evaluating every opportunity to reaccommodate our guests and recognize in some instances some are being booked multiple days out," WestJet said the statement.

"We understand the frustration and disappointment this has caused and our teams are working to reaccommodate guests as quickly as possible."

WestJet says 104 flights were cancelled across its network on Sunday, 149 flights were cancelled on Monday, and 90 flights were cancelled as of 3:30 p.m. NT Tuesday.

David Bradbury was one of the travellers who found out his flight had been cancelled after he landed in Toronto on Sunday and says he received very little from the airline in terms of concrete answers.

After returning to the airport on Monday and being told he wouldn't be able to fly until after Christmas, he decided to rent a car and drive over 3,000 kilometres to his home in Conception Bay South.

"They gave us our hotel vouchers and after four hours we received nothing," Bradbury told CBC News from his rental car in Antigonish, N.S.

"I asked three people to come with me and the night before they said they were going to. And that day, they put too much trust in WestJet and decided to stay behind. And now, I'd imagine they're kicking themselves in the butt."

Bradbury said the trip will involve about 28 hours of driving, hotel stays and a ferry crossing scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The trip will cost him about $2,500 he said — over $1,700 for the car plus the cost of food, gas and ferry costs. He doesn't expect to be reimbursed by WestJet for his original journey.

However, he says it will be worth every penny.

"I'm working in B.C. I've been gone since May. I haven't seen my wife since September, and I have a new grandchild I haven't even met yet," he said. "I miss my family and friends and I want to get home for Christmas."

Gerry Neil is scheduled to leave Toronto on the evening of Christmas Day, seven days after he arrived at Pearson International Airport. (CBC)

Gerry Neil returned to Pearson International Airport on Tuesday for a second day of trying to get WestJet to rebook his flight. He was able to get half of his family on a departing flight Tuesday evening, but he's scheduled to depart with his oldest child on Christmas night.

"We realized this morning lying in bed at the hotel that our kids are going to be Christmas morning waking up in a hotel with an airplane going over our heads every 45 seconds shaking the room," Neil said Tuesday.

"No presents, no Santa, no Christmas tree, stuck in Toronto. At that point, we'll be here for seven days."

Stranded travellers must return to Pearson International each day to make sure their departing flight is still confirmed and receive a new hotel and meal voucher for the day. (Submitted by Gerry Neil)

Neil said WestJet managers in the airport say their hands are tied unless the airline can secure seats on another WestJet flight or secure another plane to do a rescue flight.

"They've done it in the past. Even the managers here are like, 'We don't understand why they're not doing it now," he said. "I don't care. Put me on any airline that you can get me on. I'll take it anytime before Christmas."

Neil said WestJet has been adamant he can't be rebooked on another airline.

More than halfway home, Bradbury hopes the airline steps up to help those still in Toronto.

"Why can't WestJet call PAL [Airlines] and charter those poor people a flight to get home? To make them stay there 'til Boxing Day, there's no need of it when they could easily charter a flight and get them home to their families. It's ridiculous," he said.

"They're pissed off. Make them happy. Get them home."