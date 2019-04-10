More changes for N.L. newspapers

Several newspapers, and its employees, in Newfoundland and Labrador are undergoing big changes.

The Western Star will switch to a free community weekly paper, changing from its current model of a paid-for daily subscription.

It will be delivered to all residents of Corner Brook, Massey Drive, South Shore, North Shore, Pasadena, Deer Lake and Stephenville.

The Labradorian and the Aurora will merge into one subscription-based product, the Labrador Voice.

All changes take effect April 17.

SaltWire Network purchased the Telegram, the Western Star and most of the other papers in N.L. in April 2017.

"The change will impact a number of staff members at the Western Star and production of the weekly newspaper will move to SaltWire's manufacturing facilities in St. John's," reads a statement from SaltWire Network issued Wednesday.

"The company will work with affected staff and their union representatives on severance and/or relocation packages according to the collective agreement."

It isn't clear how many people, and jobs, will be affected. Calls to SaltWire representatives were not immediately returned.

The company said a buyer has committed to purchasing the Western Star building, and that deal is expected to close in June.

For those employees who continue to work on the new weekly publication on Newfoundland's west coast, they will do so from home or from buildings that are leased.

Latest in a string of changes

It's the latest change to the print journalism landscape that Saltwire has introduced. Last July, four community newspapers were folded into one, resulting in five people losing their jobs.

Mark Lever, the president and CEO of SaltWire, said the weekly format of the Western Star "takes the publication back to its historical roots … [and] will increase the publication's footprint to 21,000 households."

Last month, Lever announced a new metered online subscription model that would keep spot news and breaking news available at no charge, while "premium content" will be available on its website only through subscription.

Mark Lever, the head of SaltWire Network, says changing the Western Star into a weekly publication 'takes it back to its historical roots.' (Paula Gale/CBC)

He said the model is not a paywall that would require user to pay to access any and all articles.

At that time, Lever said while the decline in sales of print newspapers sales had leveled off, online newspaper subscriptions were on the rise around the world and his company's readership had never been higher.

"The decline has stopped. I hate to say we've hit bottom, but we've seen a real stabilization in the printed circulation of our dailies in Newfoundland," he said.