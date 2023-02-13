Western Sno-Riders' 1st women's snocross race hits downtown Corner Brook

The first ever Western Sno Riders women's division racers, from left: Danika McCarthy, Jennelle Hickey, Maggie Barron, Morgan Hynes, Whitney Shortall, and Jenica Curlew (James Grudic/CBC)

For the first time in the history of the Western Sno-Riders association, there was a women's division at Corner Brook club's annual snocross event.

Maggie Barron was one of six female racers to compete on Saturday in Corner Brook. It's just one of the firsts achieved at the snowmobile club's Snow Pitch event.

"I want girlfriends that ride sled," she said. "It's really nice that we're all here meeting each other.… Maybe we'll become a little group from it."

Club president Glenn Green said though there was a cash prize for winners of the race, it isn't all about money.

"They're here for fun," said Green. "They're here for bragging rights with their buddies. They're all friends and they're in a race against each other and it's going to be trash-talking after the races and good laughs."

This year's event also featured a change of venues, making the races more visible for passersby.

"Typically our race event is Race on the Rock, which happens at Marble Mountain every year," said Green. This year, race organizer Mark Hutchinson had the idea to have the race in downtown Corner Brook instead.

City council approved the idea to hold the event at Basha Memorial Softball Field. Green said the City of Corner Brook has been a huge help.

"They've been phenomenal in their support to this event. They've provided us with a lot of equipment and they've been so supportive."

Green said the race also acts as a fundraiser for the club, with the money going toward trail repairs and other Western Sno-Riders activities. As well, Green said a dollar from every ticket sold was being donated to C.C. Loughlin's breakfast program. In return, the Corner Brook school donated its parking lot to be used for Snow Pitch.

The race was open to any snocross rider, which is a division of racing for specialized snowmobiles, and the event saw 18 male riders and six female riders participate in a variety of different classes.

That number of female riders also meant that the Sno-Riders could offer a women's race for the first time ever. In previous years, a female race has been offered but not enough women signed up to make it viable. As a result, Race on the Rock events often had women competing against men.

"It's going to be more of a fair race," said Morgan Hynes, a female rider competing this year. "Instead of racing against all men, we're racing against all females."

"I'm kind of used to riding with the boys," said Jennelle Hickey, who had competed against the men in prior years. "But it's going to be nice for the girls to line up."

Matt Roche, 16, pictured here with his snowmobile, says he's been looking forward to racing for a long time. (James Grudic/CBC)

"I didn't realize they even had a girl's option," said Barron. "We haven't done it before. It's so unknown."

Barron said all the female riders were a little nervous for their first race but she thinks the women's race will become a tradition. Barron said she's happy to connect with the other female snocross riders, as many of them had not known each other before Saturday's event.

Snowmobilers on Newfoundland's west coast have long looked forward to the snocross event. Teenager Matt Roche was eager to be among those racing, and finally got his chance on Saturday.

"I wanted to race for a long time, but I couldn't until I was 16," said Roche. "I'm pretty excited."

Though Roche was competing against racers of all ages and skill levels, he wasn't intimidated.

"They might have a lot of riding experience, but I think I could probably take them."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador