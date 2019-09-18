West coast N.L. teen guilty of threatening to shoot up school

A teenager in Western Newfoundland has been convicted of extortion and uttering threats after he phoned another teen and said he would shoot up that teen's high school with an AK-47, all over a damaged vape.

Judge Wayne Gorman found the teen guilty of the two charges in provincial court in Corner Brook on Sept. 12.

In his written decision, Gorman said the male youth — who, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, cannot be named — made a phone call to another teenager in the presence of a number of other teenagers in February.

On the call, the convicted teenager demanded the other teen pay up for a damaged vape, or he would bring the gun to school and shoot people.

The teenager who received the call hung up.

The teenager who made the call pleaded not guilty at an earlier court appearance and so the matter went to trial. In his decision, Gorman said, "I do not believe that [the teen] had any intention of shooting anyone. However, the words used by [him] were designed to intimidate and frighten," and therefore the youth was guilty of the two charges.

The teenager's sentencing is still to come.

