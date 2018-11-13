RCMP nab cocaine, cash and 2 men in west coast drug bust

RCMP have seized cocaine, cash and have charged two men from Western Newfoundland in what police are calling a major drug operation.

Bay St. George RCMP arrested a 38-year-old from Stephenville and a 32-year-old from Corner Brook on Nov. 8, and charged them with several counts of drug trafficking and possession, as well as possessing a prohibited weapon.

That same day, investigators used a search warrant at the Stephenville man's home to uncover nearly a quarter kilogram of cocaine, some crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cell phones and $12,000 in cash.

Several branches of the RCMP supported the local detachment in the investigation they call Project Bruin. The police force's serious crime unit, dog services unit and its emergency response team were all involved.

In a press release, the RCMP said both men have appeared in court and have since been released until their next court dates at the end of November.

