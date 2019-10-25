Western Health says it's 'doing what it can' to help long-term care employees

Thursday's demonstration at the Bay St. George Long Term Care Centre in Stephenville Crossing was held to draw attention to staff shortages and mandated overtime for employees. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Western Health says it's doing what it can to help employees at the Bay St. George Long Term Care Centre.

Workers at the Stephenville Crossing facility held a demonstration Thursday over staffing levels and what they call "extreme" mandated overtime.

The workers say they are being forced to work 16 to 20 hour shifts and there are not enough staff to cover sickness, or other absences.

Western Health acknowledged the complement of staff could be improved.

Renee Luedee-Warren, regional director of long-term care says there are not enough temporary staff to fill in for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and personal care attendants (PCAs) during unanticipated leave.

She said Western Health is working on recruitment efforts, however, and the health authority is expected to hire four new LPNs and 10 new PCAs by the end of this year.

"Even though there's leadership and management, we all have been chipping in and helping out with residents' meals or supervision, or even care, if it's appropriate, so it's not just a one-person issue," she said.

"We come at it as a team approach."

Renee Luedee-Warren is Western Health's regional director of long-term care and chief nursing officer. (Troy Turner, CBC)

While the length of shifts can climb to 16 hours, Luedee-Warren said employee safety is also a priority and management checks in on employees who are asked to work long hours.

The issue of staffing at long-term care centres likely won't be going away. A 145-bed facility is expected to open in Corner Brook in 2020, which will require more health professionals.

Luedee-Warren said this should not worsen the situation in Stephenville Crossing, however, as the Bay St. George centre has been attracting people originally from the area.

"They work as a team, the team has been so important to them. They're like a family, and it's always been a drawing nature when staff come in," she said.

CUPE is asking the provincial government to step in and offer LPN training in Stephenville this winter.

College of the North Atlantic will offer the next LPN courses at its campuses in Carbonear, Clarenville, Corner Brook, Grand Falls-Windsor and Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

No one from the province, or the Centre for Nursing Studies, which brokers the training, was made available for an interview.

