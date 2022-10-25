Inappropriate photo taken of man in long-term care — this time in Western Health

CBC News has learned staff at a long-term care facility in the Western Health region are under investigation after an inappropriate photo was taken of an elderly man several months ago.

But Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister says his office was not made aware until two weeks ago, and the health authority is refusing to confirm to CBC News whether the incident even occurred.

Health Minister Tom Osborne said Western Health contacted his office after reports emerged of similar incidents in the Central Health region.

"It's obviously very concerning. Anytime a situation like this happens, it is concerning. It's unacceptable," Osborne said Tuesday.

"We fully expect that any individual presenting themselves for health care, especially those in long-term care, where in many cases individuals cannot advocate for themselves, that it is paramount that they are treated with compassion and respect and dignity."

In an email on Oct. 11, a spokesperson from the health authority said no one from Western Health would do an interview. Nor would they answer questions or expand on the general statement that was sent in response to questions.

"Western Health's priority is to provide safe, quality care to our clients, patients, and residents," the statement said.

"When any concerns are brought forward brought regarding the care or safety of clients, patients or residents, Western Health takes steps to address them immediately."

'The general public have a right to know'

Osborne said his department has instructed all health authorities to speak to staff about their obligation to provide ethical care and to review training modules to ensure they are up to date.

He said his department has committed to a review of all long-term care facilities in the province. This comes after the province's seniors' advocate wrote Osborne on Thursday renewing a call for a sweeping review.

Osborne said it is "unacceptable" that Western Health did not notify the public of the breach and the investigation that is taking place.

"I think it's important that all health authorities provide the general public with any information surrounding a mishap within the health authority," Osborne said.

"The general public have a right to know when something is going against the proper standards, the proper protocols and what is expected within our health authorities."

Osborne would not, however, confirm how many health-care professionals are under investigation. Nor would he say if the investigations involve registered nurses, licensed practical nurses or personal-care attendants. He also did not name the facility involved.

Osborne said investigations are ongoing to determine who was involved in Central Health and Western Health but to say which professions were involved would be premature.

"I think we need to allow the investigation to to unfold," he said. "We wouldn't want to make an allegation against somebody who may not have had any involvement, and investigation will determine those involved and once we understand the scope of individuals involved and a full understanding of the situation, we will deal with it."

On Oct. 18, Central Health confirmed seven residents of long-term care had their privacy breached in some way.

But the health authority revealed very little information about the nature of the privacy breaches or how many staff were involved or disciplined as a result.

Three families have spoken to CBC News about being notified by Central Health of breaches of privacy, including two families who were told inappropriate photos of their loved ones had been taken by staff.

In that case, the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed two licensed practical nurses are under investigation for privacy breaches at the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre.

Neither that organization or the College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador would confirm or deny its members are involved in the incident in the Western Health region.

