All healthcare services back online in Western Health region following cyberattack

Healthcare services impacted by the cyberattack on Newfoundland and Labrador's healthcare system are now fully operating in the Western Health region. (CBC)

Healthcare services in the Western Health region of Newfoundland are back online Monday following the cyberattack that knocked out services more than three weeks ago.

The health authority shared brief details in a news release Monday evening, saying all impacted services — including electrocardiograms and pulmonary function testing specifically — are now operating.

The process to rebook appointments for affected patients is underway, with a booking order being made based on clinical priority. The health authority is asking patients to answer unknown phone numbers in the coming days as it could be an official looking to rebook a cancelled appointment.

Western Health was the health authority least impacted by the cyberattack, as provincial officials have stated it was the only health authority not to have patient and employee data stolen from its database.

Some services in the Eastern Health and Central Health regions remain down as of Monday, while all services in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region have been fully operational for more than a week.