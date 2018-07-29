Western Brook Pond trail 'travesty' slammed by ex-Parks Canada head, as MP defends upgrades

Retired Parks Canada staff, including a former director general, have harsh words about the upgrades underway to the Western Brook Pond trail and question whether the construction is in line with the ethos of Parks Canada's mandate and legislation.

The trail, widely considered a highlight of Gros Morne National Park, was removed over the winter and replaced by a gravel walkway that is 4.8 metres wide, comparable to a two-lane road.

The old version of the trail was narrower and included many boardwalks over the marsh. (Tom Cochrane)

"We walked the trail and were absolutely heartbroken at what we saw," said Michael Burzynski, who worked for the park for nearly three decades as an ecosystem scientist before retiring in 2012.

"It's like losing a relative, like seeing someone had died, right in front of you."

​"That is a complete travesty," said Nik Lopoukhine, a former director general of Parks Canada as well as a former chair of the World Commission on Protected Areas, adding that the amount of widening amounts to "overkill."

The current iteration of the trail is not the final version. There are plans to continue upgrades after peak tourist season and replace the current rocky gravel with a finer, smoother stone, as well as replant vegetation. Parks Canada declined to comment to the CBC further on the $3.1 million project — having already given an interview July 16 — but Long Range Mountains MP Gudie Hutchings is speaking in favour of it.

"I keep saying, this is a work in progress. It's like if you build a house, or anything, it doesn't look pretty in the construction stages," she told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show.

Visitors vs. ecology

The trail, which leads to a popular boat tour of the inland fjord operated by a private business, has seen an increasing number of visitors year over year.

Provincial government statistics tallied 35,500 visitors in 2016, and Parks Canada says that number was closer to 40,000 in 2017. Part of the rationale for the trail upgrades was to better handle that growing foot traffic, and keep people on the trail as opposed to the surrounding ecologically-sensitive bog.

"The reality is, how do we accommodate the existing numbers of people? We're not talking about growing the numbers of people here," said Hutchings, adding the maintenance the Western Brook Pond trail required was coming at the expense of other trails in the park.

"People view progress and change in different ways. And there had to be an issue addressed, and Parks Canada has addressed it."

But Lopoukhine says that line of thinking begs a bigger question.

"Perhaps the question is, are there too many people going through there?" he said.

"Perhaps you should reduce the number of people visiting, if there's impacts on the ecology."

<a href="https://twitter.com/VisitGrosMorne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VisitGrosMorne</a> Park it is not as pristine as it used to be. Here's a picture of a road purported to be a trail leading to Western Brook Pond. Mismanagement of a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldHeritage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldHeritage</a> Site as a minimum, if not illegal given the NPA that specifies ecological integrity as a priority <a href="https://t.co/A4BecLIc6X">pic.twitter.com/A4BecLIc6X</a> —@nik_lop

The mandate of Parks Canada is, in part, to protect nationally significant examples of the country's natural and cultural heritage, and foster their use in ways that ensure their ecological integrity.

For Hutchings, the new trail "is a true example of a blending of both" those tenets of environmental integrity and visitor experience.

But Lopoukhine believes this work violates the National Parks Act, which states that maintaining or restoring ecological integrity is the first priority of parks management.

"There's no balance. The first purpose of national parks is maintaining ecological integrity," he said.

"It's not to essentially kowtow to visitor numbers."

People view progress and change in different ways. And there had to be an issue addressed. - Gudie Hutchings

Hutchings argued that visitor safety and accessibility were issues on the trail, although the Coalition of Persons with Disabilities Newfoundland and Labrador previously told CBC it was not consulted and would not have approved of the changes.

Burzynski, who began working for the park in the late '80s, could recall only two to four medical emergencies that required someone to be transported out of the trail by ATVs, which were, and still are, allowed some access on the trail for parks and boat tour staff.

'A lack of thought'

Lopoukhine and Burzynski questioned the assessment and consultation phases of the project. The park completed a basic impact analysis of the project in 2017 and 2018, highlighting in length the need for care in construction as it could affect birds' nesting habitat, caribou grazing grounds and more.

Overall, the document declared the work was "not likely to cause significant adverse environmental affects."

In an email, Parks Canada told CBC it held open houses with the park's local communities in May 2017, and distributed an information sheet "widely to communities, stakeholders and tourism operators." The park also circulated press releases in August and late October 2017, in advance of the work beginning in early November, and posted a bulletin on their website.

The retired staff felt that amount of notice fell short of the required scope.

"This is a world heritage site, it is a national park. It essentially belongs to all Canadians, not just local people, so let's involve people in these decisions," said Lopoukhine.

"I think it was totally a lack of thought, a lack of experience, and a lack of proper national parks ethic that led to this mess," said Burzynski, who lives in Rocky Harbour and says nobody locally was informed.

The new trailbed is raised above the surrounding marshy area, with culverts in place to allow the flow of water. (Michael Burzynski/Submitted)

"This is one of the most beautiful and best known places in Canada, and it's being managed as though it were a parking lot for Wal-Mart or something."

Artist renderings of what the trail will look like once complete are in the works, and Hutchings hopes those will ease some of the current concerns, adding that any rumours such as paving the trail and allowing bus tours into the boat dock are "ridiculous."

No matter the future, the former staffers say the past experience is gone.

"To change what has happened is impossible. They've dumped tonnes and tonnes of gravel," said Lopoukhine.

"I don't think you can pull any of this out. Just don't let it happen again."

