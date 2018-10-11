Western Brook Pond trail closing for season Monday as infrastructure work resumes

With the tourism season winding down and infrastructure work still to be done, Parks Canada will close the Western Brook Pond trail in Gros Morne National Park on Monday.

The federal government announced the closure Wednesday evening, citing the resumption of work on a multi-year infrastructure project for the highlight of the national park.

The next phase of the project includes vegetation restoration, wharf reconstruction, and finishing of the surface of the trail "to create a smooth, compact tread that is safer and more accessible," according to a press release from Parks Canada. Dredging will also be completed, along the channel to the boathouse, which will be getting a new roof and new siding.

Some of the work thus far has drawn criticism. In July, a retired scientist who worked for the park for nearly three decades, questioned the need for the project, and a former Parks Canada director called changes to the trail "a complete travesty."

The trail will reopen in May.

The old version of the trail was narrower and included many boardwalks over the marsh. (Tom Cochrane)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador