Western Brook Pond trail, one year later: Renovations turn to rehabilitation

The controversy surrounding the total overhaul of one of Gros Morne National Park's most popular trails appears to have been literally smoothed over this summer, as Parks Canada makes the final adjustments to its two-year renovation project.

There's now fine gravel atop the Western Brook Pond Trail, plastic culverts are camouflaged by rocks, and trees and plants have been planted along the trail sides in an effort to have the renovations blend in with the surrounding bog and tuckamore.

"I think it's softened the appearance of the trail, it's looking more finished," said Carla Wheaton, a visitor experience manager with Parks Canada.

Those natural touches stand in contrast to what the trail looked like when it was unveiled at the start of the summer 2018.

The trail, in its then half-finished state, elicited outcry from conservationists, locals and even former park employees: gone was its predecessor, a narrow footpath and boardwalk, replaced by a much wider, rough gravel surface, elevated high above its surroundings.

"I think last year, because we were mid-project and the trail was far from complete, people were not seeing it at its best," said Wheaton.

The former trail featured boardwalks and footpaths winding toward Western Brook Pond. (Tom Cochrane)

Addressing criticism

The 2019 version of the trail certainly does appear somewhat narrower, and much greener, than the year before.

"I think the biggest esthetic change that we're seeing is really just the lowering of the slopes on the side, narrowing the trail trad back to a 3½-metre [wide] tread," said Rob Hingston, a visitor experience product development officer with the park.

Hingston and Wheaton said the final upgrades address accessibility issues, like those raised the previous summer by the Coalition for Persons With Disabilities Newfoundland Labrador, which called out the unfinished gravel surface as hard for wheelchair users to navigate.

In the wake of the backlash, the park adjusted some aspects of the original design, and changed the relatively steep hills to make them more manageable to people using mobility devices.

"That was something that we did adapt. Just when we looked at the trail, and identified that there was a gap and it was something that we could make an improvement on," said Hingston.

More cyclists are also using the trail, Parks Canada said, and people are borrowing the all-terrain wheelchairs it lends to visitors.

However, one outspoken critic of the construction work said he hasn't returned to walk the trail since last year, and probably won't return.

Michael Burzynski, a retired Parks Canada scientist, maintained the work is a "huge travesty" to the ecological integrity of the bog, and the renovations have changed the trail from a walk through nature into an access road for the boat tour.

The trail's new plastic culverts in 2018... (Submitted by Michael Burzynski)

... and in 2019, with Parks Canada trying to blend them into the surroundings. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Less maintenance, happy tourists

As the peak tourism season draws to a close, Parks Canada says it has not received any negative feedback on the trail's condition.

The changes don't appear to have affected the trail's popularity, which has been steadily rising in recent years to receive almost 40,000 visitors by 2017, many of them attracted to the boat tour of Western Brook Pond, at the end of the trail.

On a recent drizzly day that obscured the trail's spectacular view and forced the tour off its run, the trail was still packed with hikers, although notably all the people CBC spoke to were first-time visitors.

"Our hike was amazing," said Alexander Pesique, 12, out from Toronto to explore Gros Morne with his family. "I would hike this trail again."

"It's a little bit wide, but you don't have to worry about tripping on anything, or getting stuck in roots or mud," said Sean Grusky, from Edmonton.

The sides of the trail have been replanted, although it will take years for it to match the existing vegetation. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Part of the rationale for the renovations in the first place was to alleviate a constant need for repairs, and Hingston said that aspect of the project is a success.

"Our maintenance is going to be a lot lower than it was," he said.

Crews were previously spending one to two days a week making trail fixes, he said, which will now add up to only a few days each year.

Small touches to come

There are still a few odds and ends to be added to the Western Brook Pond Trail as the $3-million project wraps up, with benches and interpretive signs among them.

But the fallout from 2018 has given Parks Canada pause for thought on how to address potential changes within Gros Morne in the future.

"I think the big message for us is communication. I think people like to have information about what's happening, especially with places that they care about," said Wheaton.

In that vein, while the idea of instituting some sort of electric shuttle service on the trail — to allow people who cannot manage its nearly three-kilometre length to take the boat tour — was floated to the public earlier this year, it's not going to become reality any time soon.

"We don't have any concrete plans at this point in time to put a shuttle service on the trail at Western Brook Pond. There would be quite a bit of homework to do in that regard," said Wheaton.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador