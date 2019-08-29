Plank'er down: Saving Western Bay's lighthouse walk, one board at a time

A group of Conception Bay North residents have found a creative way to save their storm-battered boardwalk.

Western Bay Lighthouse Trails Committee member Charis Cotter says it all started with a government-funded project that was badly damaged by a hurricane in 2010.

"Igor came along picked up the boardwalk, turned it upside down and destroyed it," she said.

Committee member Cathy Whalen — centre, with a board in her hand — and Dorothy Follett, left, help to fix the Western Bay boardwalk. (Charis Cotter)

Some work was done to repair it, but Cotter said the boardwalk is constantly pelted with rain, snow and salt and eventually money to maintain it ran out. It looked like the structure, which is more than 500 metres long, was doomed.

Then Western Bay residents had an epiphany.

"Why don't we sell people boards and get them to do art on them? Paint their names or to commemorate people who've died … anything they want, and then we'll use the money to repair the boardwalk. The idea just took off," said Cotter.

The Western Bay Lighthouse Trails Committee sells individual planks for $15. Plank owners are free to paint whatever they want on them. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

At $15 each, more than 400 boards have been sold and painted with everything from kittiwakes to advertisements for local restaurants.

Cotter, who lives near the entrance to the boardwalk, said its popularity has exploded.

It's like I'm never alone. I'm walking with all these other people who've enjoyed the boardwalk. - Charis Cotter

"It used to be a lot quieter before we did it, but it's really nice to see the parking place is full of cars and people come just to walk on the boardwalk," she said.

The boardwalk's new artwork means that even on wet or snowy days it's a treat for the people who use it.

"It's like I'm walking with a lot of people because I'm seeing all these names and I know them well. I may not know the people, but I see that same name every day," said Cotter.

"So, to me, it's like I'm never alone. I'm walking with all these other people who've enjoyed the boardwalk. Their spirits are here on the boardwalk."

Often shrouded in fog, the walk to the Western Bay area lighthouse is hauntingly beautiful. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Still, Cotter said the need for upkeep is never-ending. More than $6,000 in board sales and events like fundraising dances help, but she says the project will have to attract some substantial funding to continue long-term.

"We've had one grant from Walmart but I think if we got some kind of funding that was ongoing it would help us keep it up," said Cotter.

The messages on the boards range from family memorials to advertising for local businesses. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

The four mmbers of The Western Bay Lighthouse Trails Committee are Brendan Follett, Shirley-Ann Bartlett, Cathy Whalen and Cotter.

