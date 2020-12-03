West White Rose announcement coming today

Construction on the concrete gravity structure for the West White Rose extension project is currently on hold. (Husky Energy)

A clearer picture may emerge later today for one of Newfoundland and Labrador's biggest offshore operations, with federal and provincial politicians set to make an announcement about the West White Rose project.

Premier Andrew Furey, Industry Minister Andrew Parsons, and federal Natrual Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan are scheduled to attend the event Thursday morning, along with a senior Husky Energy executive, and Karen Winsor, the co-chair of the province's Oil and Gas Recovery Task Force.

The announcement will likely be the latest development in a saga that started in April, when Husky announced it was stopping construction on the project, as the global pandemic battered oil markets.

Hundreds of workers were laid off.

At the time, the project was nearly 60 per cent complete, with major construction taking place at the Port of Argentia and a fabrication facility in Marystown.

In October, Husky said construction was cancelled for 2021 as well.

That news came just days after Cenovus Energy announced it would buy Husky Energy in a deal worth nearly $4 billion.

In a statement, Cenovus said regarding Husky's operations in the province "the WWR [West White Rose] project is key to extending the life of the White Rose field. As we have said before, all options are on the table and accelerating abandonment remains a possibility."

Husky has been asking both the federal and provincial governments for money to save West White Rose, but both governments have rejected the company's pitch to buy a stake in the project.

Newfoundland and Labrador, through its Crown corporation Nalcor Energy, already owns a five per cent stake in the project.

Meanwhile, Ottawa has committed more than $350 million to support offshore workers, and Husky has said it's looking to have some of that go to White Rose.

"We continue to work with the government to discuss how the federal dollars allocated to the offshore can support the long-term success of White Rose and the offshore, including determining whether some scopes of work can proceed."

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador