West coast fire departments left in the lurch as Bell pulls the plug on pagers

For most of us, pagers are a forgotten technology, the quaint ancestor of the smartphone that harkens back to an app-free time.

But in 2019, some fire departments in Western Newfoundland still relied on pagers as a vital link for emergency dispatching.

That is, until June 30.

That's when Bell Aliant pulled the plug on its paging services in Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario, citing few remaining customers. The telecommunications company told CBC it notified those customers back in November, but several volunteer fire departments in and around the Bay of Islands say they didn't get that memo.

"I had no idea," said Paul MacDonald, the fire chief for the Lark Harbour and York Harbour Volunteer Fire Department, when CBC contacted him to ask about the change.

Used to quickly alert volunteer firefighters to an emergency call, the pagers didn't need cell service to work.

That's a necessity for the Lark Harbour area, which sits entirely out of coverage range and is 45-minute drive from the nearest police station or hospital. Its fire department is often the first one able to respond to a 911 call.

"It's a major concern for our community," said MacDonald, who isn't sure what workaround is available, beyond stepping further back in time and relying on landlines.

Dispatch overhaul needed

An hour's drive from Lark Harbour, Steady Brook-Little Rapids Fire Chief Shawn Leamon was also caught off guard, initially thinking the paging service was simply out for temporary repair.

Each fire department CBC spoke to was unaware of the end of the service, and Leamon worried still more others may be in the dark.

Lark Harbour is beautiful — but also completely without cell service. (Submitted by Nancy Murphy)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook said it had used the paging system to contact various volunteer fire departments in the Bay of Islands area, but that it did have other methods to ensure communication would continue.

With the luxury of cell service in his response area, Leamon said his department can use a smartphone app for emergency alerts. But that app had previously connected to the pager system, and without pagers, it takes longer for the app to get notifications out.

"Seconds count when you're in an emergency," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"We're basically compromised on our potential response."

Leamon said the end of pagers highlights a big problem in Newfoundland and Labrador: its patchwork of dispatch systems for first responders.

"Provincially, we need to look at our entire emergency response communications systems," he said.

Shawn Leamon says the province needs to figure out a cohesive emergency dispatch system, similar to what Nova Scotia has in place. (CBC)

He'd like to follow in the footsteps of neighbouring Nova Scotia, which he said has one single, province-wide emergency dispatch system.

While 911 services were expanded in 2015 to include all of Newfoundland and Labrador, Leamon said the behind-the-scenes organization of getting first responders to the scene is less clear cut.

The end of paging adds an urgency to Leamon to get such a system in place. Given the nature of firefighting, it's only a matter of time until the next emergency.

