Wilderness protection plan creates deep divides on Northern Peninsula

A plan to protect more of Newfoundland's wilderness from development isn't sitting well with many people on the Northern Peninsula, as a vocal opposition continues to grow and draw questions to the future of the land and how best to preserve it.

The Wilderness and Ecological Reserves Advisory Council (WERAC) on May 28 released its proposed conservation plan for the island, but not Labrador, for public feedback and review. The document aims to double the amount of protected land on Newfoundland from the current 6.7 per cent to just over 13 per cent, via 32 proposed reserves.

Ten of those reserves are on the Northern Peninsula, where emotions have run high in the wake of the plan's release.

"Since we really became aware of this proposal, it's been gut-wrenching for a lot of us up here," said Travis Gillard, a former mayor of Roddickton and a retired school principal.

Gillard, like many in the area, spends much of his time on the land, estimating he puts 2,000 to 3,000 kilometres on his snowmobile each winter. His connection runs deep and spans generations, and the conservation plan has hit a nerve.

He's not the only one — a Facebook group of people from the Northern Peninsula against WERAC has more than 3,200 members, with some of them now forming a committee to fight it.

"People are very, very upset. They feel like they've been struck, physically struck, by what's happening," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"People are actually sick to their stomachs to think what might happen, and how our way of life is going to be, could be drastically affected."

The view from Gillard's cabin in an area known as The Tickles, in what would fall under the proposed Cloud River ecological reserve. (Submitted by Travis Gillard)

Who protects what?

Gillard fears he will no longer be allowed to use the land as he had in the past, fishing and hunting and using motorized vehicles. Those worries are echoed in the Facebook group.

The proposed plan does allow for a variety of human activity depending on the site and subject to conditions, including hunting and snowmobiling, and that existing infrastructure like cabins can be grandfathered in.

WERAC's proposed plan outlines two types of conservation areas — ecological reserves and transitional reserves — selected, according to the report, to preserve some of island's "best intact examples of natural regions, significant species, habitats and unique features."

Those boundaries are subject to review and not set in stone at this point of the process.

Cape Norman, on the tip of the Northern Peninsula, contains limestone barrens home to rare plants, while Hare Bay Islands is a nesting habitat for seabirds. The proposed reserve of Cloud River, near Gillard's cabin, is described as "one of the few pristine, partially-forested watersheds remaining on the island."

GIllard said he's well aware of the condition the area is in, and it's because locals have been careful with the landscape. He's by no means anti-conservation, he said, pointing to a protest he took part in against Corner Brook Pulp and Paper's desire to log in the Cloud River area.

"We've been good stewards, we've been using it responsibly," he said.

"Who are they protecting it from? Who are they protecting it for?"

This map shows the proposed 32 protected areas. (Submitted by the Wilderness and Ecological Reserves Advisory Council)

Opposing viewpoint

Others on the Northern Peninsula aren't so sure about that argument.

Carolyn Lavers recalls the limestone barrens of her youth at Point Riche, near her home in Port au Choix, where she says she used to pick blackberries before local drag racing in pick up trucks ripped that up, an area she says is now regenerating since coming under Parks Canada's jurisdiction.

"We're not always that protective, let's put it that way," said Lavers, a retired economic development officer and former mayor of Port au Choix.

"Everything on this earth is here for a reason. This earth wasn't just out here for us to play with. So we need to have a lot more respect, and that's where I'm coming from on this."

Lavers said she may be in the minority, but felt the WERAC proposal could be worked with and enacted, as long as it didn't infringe on existing economic sectors such as fishing.

"Sometimes you need something in place to help you move forward. You can't just go willy-nilly. There's gotta be some system and some plan," she said.

Carolyn Lavers says sensitive limestone barrens in Port au Choix were destroyed by local traffic until Parks Canada came in and created its national historic site. (Submitted by Sylvia Payne-Gould)

The WERAC plan has been 25 years in the making, and Lavers said she's been involved in various discussions over the years. When the report was released in May, she was surprised at the level of outrage she saw online and in the community, when the maps she saw weren't much different than what's been in the works for decades.

"I've got a funny feeling … that there's not a clear understanding of what's being proposed here and what's taking place," she said.

A conservation education — or lack thereof

The WERAC report is lengthy, at nearly 70 pages, and its proposals about human use for the land come toward its end.

"These reserves and the plan are not designed to impede or destroy rural activity. That's totally not the reason for it," said Douglas Ballam, a retired biologist who was involved in WERAC at its beginnings in the 1990s.

He doesn't fault anyone for misinterpreting aspects of the plan, or having fear as a first reaction.

"It's literally been 25 years since Newfoundland society has had a frank discussion about conservation in the province. And that is laid totally at the feet of our political class," he said, pointing to both ruling political parties as culprits.

This is not rocket science, cooperation and working together.​​ - Carolyn Lavers

"In the absence of any meaningful conversation, we're effectively illiterate when it comes to conservation. So it's no wonder that people are afraid when they see lines on the maps."

WERAC is, ultimately, an advisory body; it's up to the provincial government to make the final say.

The MHA for the area, Christopher Mitchelmore, did not accept interview requests with the CBC.

Ballam sees an absence of political leadership continuing, but said there is precedent for finding a way forward from the past, recalling the establishment of the ecological reserve on Baccalieu Island.

That process was fraught with local opposition, but Ballam said the government at the time listened to the public, noted concerns, and then "they went ahead, despite protests from local residents. And well, the island's still there. the reserve's still there. People still fish there, the world didn't end," he said.

Ballam said there are aspects of the proposal he doesn't agree with, such as overrepresentation of areas on the Northern Peninsula, with either Little Cat Arm or Soufflets River Island originally intended to be included, but not both.

Travis Gillard and his wife Inga post at a rock cairn that's a popular snowmobiling stop on the Northern Peninsula. He says the area is well used but never vandalised, showing how locals respect the landscape. (Submitted by Travis Gillard)

A way forward

Gillard hopes the current powers that be are listening to the public, as he said for the last several years the Northern Peninsula had no representation on the WERAC panel, which has sowed deep mistrust in the area.

"They're not talking to me, they're talking about people like me, I find it very paternalistic," he said.

"They should've talked to us. They would've learned right away, [the] public has no appetite for this. We can protect this land under the existing laws that are in place."

Added to that misstep, the initial release of the plan gave only 30 days for public response, which has since been extended by several months.

Amid the occasionally heated exchanges online, Lavers sees a way forward, and a relatively simple one: a willingness to sit down and communicate.

"This is not rocket science, cooperation and working together," she said.

"You got extreme opposition, and then you have probably extremities in the other direction, where you can't touch a thing. Well, that's not normal and that's not real. And so you got to have a middle road, and you got to have cooperation between all parties involved."

Public feedback on the report is open until Oct. 1, after which more public consultations on individual proposed reserves will take place.

