This Clarenville man is building an outdoor rink as a gift to his late wife

Wendell Moore says his late wife, Myra, took great joy from hearing children's laughter. That's why he's building a place for kids to play, so he can remember her for the thing she loved most.

Moore, a longtime accountant in the eastern Newfoundland town of Clarenville, started an initiative to build an outdoor rink next to the town's elementary school and name it after his wife — the Myra Moore Memorial Rink.

"I'm looking forward to being able to get down there from time to time during the winter and hear those shrieks of joy and laughter," he told The St. John's Morning Show. "That's what makes it worthwhile."

Myra died on Aug. 9, 2021 at the hospital in Clarenville. She was 75.

She left behind a loving husband of 53 years, four sisters and a circle of special friends.

"Myra was an amazing lady, very quiet and reserved," Moore said. "She was tolerant and forgiving and compassionate and kind and beautiful on the inside and outside. Anybody she was ever near who got to know her at all, [knows] she had a presence that was unforgettable."

Myra Moore passed away in 2021 at the age of 75. She's remembered with love by her husband of 53 years. (Fewer's Funeral Home)

Several of those special friends are now chipping in to help make the rink a reality.

As Moore spoke to the show on Tuesday, his good friend Joe Brewer was delivering wood for the side boards. He also credited close friends Susan Sexton and Jackie Drodge with providing essential support to the project.

Moore estimated it would take another four or five days of good weather to finish construction, with the goal of having the rink open within two weeks.

Riverside Elementary vice-principal Jill Monk was elated when she heard about Moore's idea to give the kids a new place to play.

"It was a great surprise for sure. Not too often you get a wonderful gift come across your desk like this," Monk said. "It's a wish for him and to be able to be a part of that, to make that become a reality to the benefit of all the children in our community, you know, it's a win-win for everybody."

Moore felt it was important to give kids a place to skate and play hockey for free. While it's located next to the school, it's open for all kids. Helpers have been busy wiring lights so the rink can be used at night, and a hut for people to warm up.

He can't wait to see it in use, and hear the sounds of laughter coming from the rink with Myra's name on it.

"I know the joy that she found in the joy of young people, young kids. So she would have been, as I am, over the moon."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador