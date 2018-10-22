From Gargamelle Cove to Goose Bay: Check out our latest audience gallery

Previous Next

We're still getting many stunning images of fall — but the occasional wintry scene has started to trickle in too.

As always, we take you on a visual tour across Newfoundland and Labrador, so sit back and enjoy our audience submissions.

Send us your photos

We love seeing your images in our inbox! If you're just realizing CBC NL has a photo gallery — so by all means, send in a favourite photo. The easiest way to send is to email them directly to us. In fact, we have an email address that's dedicated to photo submissions only: nlphotos@cbc.ca. We need to know your name, where the photo was taken, and if you'd supply a caption that tells us what's in the image, we'd appreciate it. Please add any information that you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

