1 new case of COVID-19, 1 new recovery in N.L.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting a new case of COVID-19, snapping an eight-day streak without a new case.

The new case is a male resident of the Central Health region, between 50 and 59 years old, who recently returned from Alberta, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald at Wednesday's weekly live COVID-19 briefing.

The new case brings the province's total caseload to 292, but an additional recovery announced Wednesday means the active caseload remains three, with four deaths and 285 recoveries since the pandemic hit in March.

With Halloween over — Fitzgerald said she believes people largely complied with public health guidelines — the chief medical officer of health said people's thoughts will now be turning to Remembrance Day and Christmas.

"While large-scale community events such as parades, fireworks, tree-lighting ceremonies and bonfires are not recommended at this time, anyone planning an outdoor event should follow the guidelines for distanced gatherings," she said.

That means a maximum of 100 people at an outdoor event, with proper distancing, said Fitzgerald, adding that with the weather getting colder, people will also be spending more time indoors.

"Organizers should plan for situations and activities with the least amount of risk possible, and individuals should carefully consider the risk associated with any events before they attend," she said.

According to the Department of Health, 53,472 people have been tested as of Wednesday, an increase of 349 since Tuesday.

