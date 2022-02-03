Winter 'mess' set to dump freezing rain, snow, and cold temperatures on N.L.

Freezing rain could develop over the eastern parts of Newfoundland on Friday, bringing a higher risk of power outages and affecting travel. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

An approaching weather system is set to deliver a winter's wallop to Newfoundland and Labrador — but its exact track is still up in the air, leaving lots of uncertainty about what people can expect over the weekend.

Rain, freezing rain and snow are all on the menu, and the system will bring a "mess," says CBC N.L. meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler, but it's difficult to tell how the system will move over the province.

That means it's hard to tell which communities will see mainly rain and freezing rain, and which towns will see more precipitation fall as snow.

"All the guidance is suggesting that we will see some significant freezing rain, but where that line sets up at the moment is what we need to figure out," Brauweiler said.

Freezing rain could develop Friday afternoon over the Avalon and Burin peninsulas, and bring ice accumulations of up to 15 to 20 millimetres, according to some models, Brauweiler said.

With that much freezing rain possible, Brauweiler said, people should prepare for possible power outages and be cautious about travel plans.

Farther west, communities in central Newfoundland could see up to 60 centimetres of snow, starting Thursday night and continuing into Saturday. Communities on the southern part of the Avalon Peninsula could see up to 100 millimetres of rain on Saturday.

"We did just see 78, 79 millimetres of rain in some areas last week," Brauweiler said. "We could see some more flooding, potentially even more road washouts as well."

Call it a day? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/ruNRljMExb">pic.twitter.com/ruNRljMExb</a> —@a_brauweiler

Environment Canada has issued warnings for just about every region of Newfoundland, and residents of Labrador are being warned of extreme cold temperatures that might hit the Labrador West region and the north coast.

The Town of Bay Roberts is asking its residents to prepare some emergency supplies and to be careful with generators and other heating systems if power goes out for significant periods of time.

Justin Parsons, the town's director of protective services, says a secondary problem with power outages are fires and potential carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.

"People turn to different things, kerosene heaters, maybe unsafe extension cords trying to backfeed power services. So it's important for us as a municipality to get on top of that," he said.

Parsons said the town's fire chief will have crews ready for any emergencies over the weekend, and some members will be called into the station for a quicker response.

Another weekend ahead, another colourful warning map.<br><br>Details from <a href="https://twitter.com/ECCCWeatherNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ECCCWeatherNL</a> here: <a href="https://t.co/DjEaAs42Ot">https://t.co/DjEaAs42Ot</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/3vyquJRp8D">pic.twitter.com/3vyquJRp8D</a> —@a_brauweiler

Newfoundland Power, which delivers electricity to Bay Roberts and most other communities in Newfoundland, said in a statement Thursday it has been watching the weather system develop, and has put crews on standby.

"Our crews are strategically located across the island, and trucks are stocked and ready to go if there are weather-related power interruptions," said spokesperson Michele Coughlan in a statement.

"Depending on the track, impact and damage from the storm, we will also deploy crews to locations where we expect they may be required most. The safety of our crews, contractors and customers is always our top priority."

Newfoundland Hydro, which generates most of the electricity used in the province and also delivers directly to some households, said it has similarly been preparing for the weather.

Scott Crosbie, vice-president of Hydro operations, said January put more than twice the normal amount of rainfall in the Hydro reservoirs, and they've prepared the reservoirs again to take on more rain that's set to fall this weekend.

All of the corporation's generating stations are available, he said, and Hydro can also take in power across the Labrador-Island Link from Muskrat Falls.

Freezing rain is a significant factor, Crosbie said, because it puts extra weight on transmission lines and towers. He said Hydro will have workers pre-positioned to respond to any outages or issues in the transmission infrastructure.

"People can only work safely for so long at a given time, so we not only look at the initial crews that are staged to respond, but we also have other lines of crews that are able to come in behind those folks," he said. "We have second- and third-line crews that are lined up."

