More snow, freezing rain, high winds coming to most of Newfoundland

A combination of snow and rain, parts of it of the freezing variety, is on the way to nearly all of Newfoundland.

Environment Canada is predicting the system to begin dumping 15 to 25 cm of snow on the southern portion of the island Thursday night, then move north throughout the day Friday.

Snowfall accumulation will be highest on the west coast and in the central and northeastern regions, where blowing snow is expected to ramp up Friday night and continue into Saturday morning.

Environment Canada's weather alert map shows a greyed area, indicating where a an assortment of precipitation is forecast for Newfoundland between Thursday evening and Saturday morning. (Environment Canada)

Some areas will likely see snow turn to ice pellets and freezing rain for four to eight hours on Friday.

"If that happens, it's going to be quite treacherous," said meteorologist Wanda Batten from the agency's office in Gander.

Batten said a period of rain for that length of time could cause significant ice buildup on power lines, potentially leading to outages.

Tough winter

This storm is the latest in a series to hammer parts of the province. The most serious of those — a historic blizzard on Jan. 17 — was the worst winter storm to hit the region in decades.

It led to states of emergency in a number of municipalities on the Avalon Peninsula, including a week-long shutdown in St. John's.

The city is still trying to catch up on snow and ice clearing, while other areas saw infrastructure damage from huge storm surges along the coast.

Batten says there is still some uncertainty in the forecast, but the freezing rain should turn to regular rain as temperatures rise Friday night.

Next weather maker looks to make an appearance Friday. This one has a little bit of everything. Stay tuned. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/ylNaLAGSur">pic.twitter.com/ylNaLAGSur</a> —@a_brauweiler

The system is also expected to bring large waves, pounding surf and a risk of coastal flooding to southern parts of the Island Saturday morning.

Conditions should improve later in the day on Saturday, but look out for high winds which could bring flurries, blowing snow and dropping temperatures.

