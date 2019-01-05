Oil prices have dropped like a boulder, and that's got to be a migraine at Confederation Building

Finance Minister Tom Osborne speaks to reporters at Confederation Building during November's fiscal update. (CBC)

The price of oil at Christmas must have felt like one big lump of coal for Finance Minister Tom Osborne.

Brent crude — the type of oil the Newfoundland and Labrador government tracks for its budget, and which the local oilpatch follows closely — hit a 52-week low of just under $50 US around the time that Santa was firing up the sleigh.

The price has rebounded a little since, but it came after a slide that was already underway when Osborne stepped forward in early November for a fiscal update that seemed to have a theme of "whew, almost there."

Osborne credited a significant bump in Brent for softening what had been a worse fiscal position.

A quick recap: the province started the fiscal year with a projected deficit of $683 million. By November, that number was down to $547 million.

No one should sneeze at $136 million, especially a finance minister faced with the difficult task of keeping a budget in line — while his cabinet colleagues are keeping their eye on re-election prospects at the end of this year.

A big part of the province's then-improving position: a rise in oil prices.

Indeed, while Osborne and his staff were crafting the mid-year fiscal update in late October, Brent hit a year-to-date high of $86 US.

Brent wound up on the naughty list

But, oh, what two months can do.

Brent, like other oil commodities including the broadly watched West Texas Intermediate, took it in the gut in the end of the year, losing a whopping $36 a barrel in less than 10 weeks.

The Christmas marking was the lowest Brent had been since the summer of 2017.

Just look at this chart to see how Brent climbed in the first 10 months of the year — and then how it fell rapidly in just two months.

Motorists surely didn't grumble in the late fall when gas prices followed the oil market, and dropped week after week after week.

But taxpayers should pay heed to what's been going on. Offshore royalties alone account for almost $975 million — that's more than what the province earns from gasoline, tobacco, liquor and corporations combined.

Maybe the price of Brent will climb back by the end of the fiscal year in March to make a difference.

Then again, maybe it won't.

The oldest city? Oh, please

St. John's likes to bill itself as the oldest city in North American. Historians beg to differ. (Submitted by Wayne Myles)

Earlier this week, CBC spoke with historian Jeff Webb, who — rightly — takes issue with the Newfoundland and Labrador tourist department's use of the phrase "the oldest city" to describe St. John's and its place in North America.

In short, Webb said, it's simply not true.

Maybe you're not persuaded by Webb. Maybe you're one of those people who point to the popular history book The Oldest City, penned decades ago by the late Paul O'Neill.

Well, to rebut that, I present an expert witness — and it's none other than Paul O'Neill himself.

I wrote about this very subject years ago, and O'Neill (one of the kindest people I've ever met, and quite funny, too) wrote to me in 1998 with confirmation that, yes, indeed Virginia, St. John's is not the oldest city on the continent. It's not even close.

O'Neill, who wanted to name his book A City on a Hill, said the publisher's decision to go with a factually incorrect title "often makes me cringe."

Here's Paul O'Neill's letter, in his own words.

Note his sentence: "The best we can claim for St. John's is that it is possibly 'the oldest place occupied by (as opposed to settled by) Europeans north of Spanish America.'"

Don't expect to see that as an advertising tagline any time soon!

