Meddling at MUN: How a new report answers a 13-year-old political scandal

Joan Shea, then known as Joan Burke, speaks to reporters in July 2008, as she defended her decision to reject finalists for the presidency of Memorial University. (CBC)

Take that, Joan Shea.

That thought came to mind as I was reading All Hands on Deck, or the final report of the Public Post-Secondary Education Review, which was publicly released Thursday. The report — which aims to put down a path for Memorial University and the College of the North Atlantic for at least the next decade — paints a picture of a system in need of change, not just in how it's funded but how it can be free of political interference.

The top-line issue coming out of the report is obviously a recommendation to do away with a long-running freeze on tuition fees — a policy that has been in place since 1999, when Brian Tobin was premier.

We are now eight premiers down the line, and that policy has remained in place, even though there have been multiple warnings about funding at MUN, including a demonstrated fact that large parts of the main campus in St. John's are literally crumbling, and have been for years. The freeze has earned praise, particularly from students who have benefited from accessibility to post-secondary education.

Another key issue in the report — seeming at least as important to authors Karen Kennedy, Kevin Keough and Doreen Neville — is the fact that MUN's affairs have long been drawn into the wishes and power plays of the Newfoundland and Labrador government. Ditto for CNA, which sometimes seems to be run as a virtual department of the government.

Which takes us back to Joan Shea, then known as Joan Burke, who was minister of education in 2008 when one of the political scandals of the year blew up.

At the time, MUN had been without a president for almost a year, and Eddy Campbell, the acting president, was the preferred choice of an 18-member search committee. At other universities, Campbell would have been appointed and that would have been that.

That's not what happened.

A veto in the cabinet minister's office

There's been a requirement — usually a formality — that the chosen candidate meet with the premier beforehand.

Danny Williams, the premier at the time, was not available, and so Joan Shea stepped in — and that's when one of the more notorious breaches of academic integrity in recent Canadian history happened.

Rather than a formality, Shea went into the meeting with the intention of testing not only Campbell but the other finalist for the position. (A third candidate withdrew by this point.) Documents unearthed months later through access to information legislation by the Opposition showed that Burke went in with screening questions, including a contentious issue of the PCs plan to make what's now Grenfell Campus autonomous, albeit under the same Board of Regents.

WATCH | From July 2008, Lee Pitts reports on how a cabinet minister halted the hiring of MUN's president:

From the archives: Education minister rejects choice for MUN president CBC News Newfoundland 1:49

I wrote this for one of the stories I filed on the issue: "For what was supposed to have been an informal sales pitch to prospective heads of Newfoundland and Labrador's university, the first words they heard from the province's education minister must have sounded an awful lot like a job interview."

The first question on the list of prepared questions: "As president, how would you see the university and the province working together?"

Shea later said she did not conduct a formal interview, but she did make it absolutely clear who held the power.

"If anyone thinks this whole process will be a rubberstamp at the cabinet level, they are mistaken," Burke told reporters in July 2009.

Those and other comments would dog the government weeks to come. To recap, the affair blew up in the face of the government. It attracted unflattering coverage in national media, particularly the Globe and Mail, and scornful comments from national academic groups.

Move was part and parcel of political culture

Williams himself went into damage control mode, although it's important to remember what the political climate of the Williams era was like, and indeed the culture that Williams himself had created. Sky-high in the polls, Williams and his cabinet had become accustomed to doing as they pleased. Williams had no troubles blowing a proverbial gasket at others — he memorably ordered an aide to cut off CBC legislative reporter David Cochrane, on live television.

The scandal hit a raw nerve. Campbell, having been effectively vetoed by Shea, withdrew from the competition. Just months later, the University of New Brunswick picked Campbell as its president .

Now, almost 13 years later, that era of arrogance has been answered, if not bookended. The new report is clear about governance: the university's board of regents should be autonomous in its power to hire a president. And, it's worth noting, picking its own chair, as well as managing things with a smaller board.

Thanks largely to a tuition fee freeze that started in 1999, Memorial University has the lowest Canadian post-secondary fees outside of Quebec. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Does that mean that MUN should be accountable only to itself? No.

In fact,the authors recommend returning to the auditor general the authority to run performance audits at the university. In a nutshell, performance audits allow the AG to look at whether money is being spent efficiently and what its impacts are, and not just that the books are tidy. The inability to audit MUN properly has been a sore point with auditors general in the past.

There's a lot to chew on in the report, including immigration, fees, accessibility and a fair bit about fostering innovation, research and development and economic growth of the university. (Let's not forget that the multi-billion dollar bonanza that is Verafin got started humbly through a university-owned innovation hub, now called Genesis.)

There's a whole other issue with the College of the North Atlantic, which over the many years has been managed as if it was tucked inside a government department. The authors concluded: "This governance structure makes it possible for such decisions to be influenced at the political level."

The new report is out and is being read carefully in many places, I would assume.

In the meantime, there should be lively debate about tuition fees and how they relate to both accessibility and sustainability. I wonder if the government may also look at other means it has to address both, including grants and other student aid measures. But in an era when debts have been mounting and deficit spending has been dramatic, there are not a lot of good options at the moment.

For his part, current Education Minister Tom Osborne — who, let's remember, happened to sit in the Williams cabinet when Shea held the same portfolio — says he is OK with the recommendations on autonomy. Let's see how the rest of the cabinet feels about that.

