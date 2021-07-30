Election overload: Whether this federal race is necessary or not, it could blow out the municipal one

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, paid a campaign-style call to St. John's on July 28, meeting Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey and others. (The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan)

The streets of St. John's are already peppered with municipal election signs, and Justin Trudeau is still polishing the remarks that will trigger the launch of hundreds more.

Trudeau is expected on Sunday to call a federal election, one that critics have already labelled as unnecessary and selfish . By Thursday, it was already clear in Ottawa — where pre-election information has been flowing like water through a colander — that the election will be held on Sept. 20.

That means the whole federal election campaign will play out, in full, before municipal elections take place across Newfoundland and Labrador.

I can imagine that candidates and campaign workers with their minds focused on the Sept. 28 elections in cities and towns are wondering how they'll now have to compete for voter focus, as the federal parties wind up their campaigns.

Speaking of that federal campaign, my eyebrows arched while listening to the radio recently, when I heard a voice on the national news remark on a series of elections that have been held across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they all rolled along without incident.

Umm… what's that, now?

I'm not sure if it's a case of "how soon we forget" or "guess they missed that bit of news," but surely most of us in Newfoundland and Labrador remember quite well what went down this winter.

Specifically, it is hard to forget that Friday night of Feb. 12, when Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald put all of Newfoundland and Labrador into lockdown .

WATCH | Janice Fitzgerald pushed N.L. into lockdown in February, after confirmation of an outbreak in Mount Pearl: Coronavirus variant throws N.L. into lockdown 2:27 Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announces N.L has moved again to strictest public health orders 2:27

The biggest casualty? In-person voting for the election that had been scheduled for the very next day. N.L.'s election then lurched into a narrative that had never been written in Canadian politics, with mail-in balloting chaotically organized, deadlines for voting moved back, and the whole thing coming to a shambolic end on March 27, a whole six weeks later.

At the time, Fitzgerald was dealing with a virus variant called B.1.1.7, which is now better known as the alpha variant.

Another variant — the delta one — is looming as we head into this federal election.

As prime minister but more importantly as Liberal leader, Trudeau obviously feels comfortable enough with pandemic management to put the entire country into election mode.

There's a bit of an echo here. Premier Andrew Furey, also dealing with a minority government, felt good enough in January with what he saw when the writ was dropped. Just a few weeks later, Furey insisted that no one could have anticipated the outbreak that sent things flying off the rails, even though his own health minister had on numerous occasions told the public how pandemics always come in waves.

Seven months later, at least we are starting the federal campaign in different circumstances. As of Friday morning, more than 62 per cent of all Canadians have been fully vaccinated. That's far below herd immunity, but it's a whole different situation that Newfoundland and Labrador faced in February, when mass shipments of vaccine were still weeks away.

But the delta variant is much more concerning than the alpha, as it wildly more contagious and more likely than preceding variants to put the infected in harm's way.

Not only that, but the very day before news leaked of the pending election call, CBC News carried a story in which experts said the anticipated fourth wave of COVID-19 is actually already underway.

"We're absolutely in the fourth wave," said Dr. Peter Juni, who is the scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table. "There's no doubt about that."

These kinds of cautions do not evidently pose enough of a risk for the federal Liberals to halt a gambit to achieve the majority status that eluded them in 2019.

Seeds for this campaign planted long ago

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh found himself in St. John's on Thursday to launch a party platform for an election that he described as a "selfish" move by the PM. He does not appear to be the only one with mixed feelings: opposition politicians are on the one hand decrying the election as unnecessary while at the same time getting signs printed and speeches polished.

WATCH | Jagmeet Singh revealed the NDP's election platform Thursday in St. John's: Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh presents his platform in Newfoundland. 1:18 With an early election call looking likely, Singh presented a platform that focuses on taxing the very rich and reinvesting that money into the economy. 1:18

The seeds for this were planted long ago, and the federal Liberals have been itching for an election for a while. In June, Trudeau said "toxicity" and "obstruction" from the other parties in the Commons was making it impossible for Parliament to function.

Decks have been cleared, careers rearranged. Veteran NDP Jack Harris announced his retirement as MP for St. John's East, in plenty of time for the party to nominate labour stalwart Mary Shortall as his replacement on the ticket.

Voters will get a chance to judge things for themselves as the federal race wears on.

Closer to home, I can't help but wonder about municipal candidates. Players in local politics are used to being overshadowed by the presumably bigger stakes in the provincial and federal arenas.

However, municipal politics can frequently deal with issues that more directly affect people's daily lives. Here in St. John's, I'll be curious to see what candidates have to say about things like transit, housing, development and city services, among other subjects.

You'll probably have your own priorities, and this is your chance to find out more from the candidates. It'll be quite the shame if those local campaigns get drowned out, and become collateral damage of an overlapping federal election.

